Season 2 of the beloved Netflix original Stranger Things is a mere four weeks away from dropping into our lives with another dose of science fiction/horror laced with Eighties nostalgia. The first season of the show seamlessly blended pop-culture references, genuine terror, and good old scifi to create one of the most popular shows of 2016.

But what if we were fooled all along and Stranger Things was really a teen rom-com? Netflix have blessed us with a trailer for Love In The Upside Down — Stranger Things as a cutesy Eighties romantic teen comedy. Watch Steve and Jonathan compete for Nancy's heart in this upside down love-triangle below.

Cute, right? Netflix have been dropping lots of fan-made style bits to promote the new season, including classic horror movie posters remade as Stranger Things posters. If this isn't enough to tide you over until the new season drops here is a list with the coolest Stranger Things merchandise to turn your world upside down.

Perhaps the release of this trailer means that the love triangle between Nancy, Jonathan, and Steve will be a focus in the second season, maybe offering some romantic relief from whatever that nasty-looking sky monster thing is.

Stranger Things Season 2 hits Netflix on October 27, just in time for a Halloween binge.

(Source: io9)