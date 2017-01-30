She might have slayed the demogorgon, but Eleven is about to find out what a real monster looks like.

Millie Bobby Brown, the endlessly charming breakout star of #StrangerThings, just signed on to play a major role in Godzilla: King Of Monsters. Brown, who's 12-years-old and, depressingly, has achieved several of her career goals already, is the first person to be cast in the sequel to 2014's #Godzilla.

That movie starred Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston, but right now nobody knows if those guys will be back.

The Godzilla sequel has taken a while to get going, but everything is finally coming together now that Legendary/Warner Bros. have an epic Kong vs. Godzilla crossover in their sights. That's supposed to arrive in 2020, one year after King of Monsters.

First up is #KongSkullIsland, the '70s-set King Kong origin story which puts Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston on the mythical island with a supersized, angry Kong and a whole host of other weird and unpleasant creatures. Check out the brilliant TV spot below.

Looks bangin', right?

Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in Season 2 of Stranger Things, coming later in 2017 on #Netflix, and also on a host of red carpets reminding the world that she is more successful, and a lot cooler, than we are. Kong: Skull Island is in theaters March 10.

Who would you put your money on — Eleven or Godzilla?

(Source: Variety)