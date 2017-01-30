ByJack Carr, writer at Creators.co
You are the Princess Shireen of the House Baratheon, and you are my daughter.
Jack Carr

She might have slayed the demogorgon, but Eleven is about to find out what a real monster looks like.

Millie Bobby Brown, the endlessly charming breakout star of #StrangerThings, just signed on to play a major role in Godzilla: King Of Monsters. Brown, who's 12-years-old and, depressingly, has achieved several of her career goals already, is the first person to be cast in the sequel to 2014's #Godzilla.

'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]
'Stranger Things' [Credit: Netflix]

That movie starred Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen and Bryan Cranston, but right now nobody knows if those guys will be back.

The Godzilla sequel has taken a while to get going, but everything is finally coming together now that Legendary/Warner Bros. have an epic Kong vs. Godzilla crossover in their sights. That's supposed to arrive in 2020, one year after King of Monsters.

First up is #KongSkullIsland, the '70s-set King Kong origin story which puts Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston on the mythical island with a supersized, angry Kong and a whole host of other weird and unpleasant creatures. Check out the brilliant TV spot below.

Looks bangin', right?

Millie Bobby Brown will next be seen in Season 2 of Stranger Things, coming later in 2017 on #Netflix, and also on a host of red carpets reminding the world that she is more successful, and a lot cooler, than we are. Kong: Skull Island is in theaters March 10.

Who would you put your money on — Eleven or Godzilla?

'Godzilla' [Credit: Legendary]
'Godzilla' [Credit: Legendary]

(Source: Variety)

Comments
Trending from our Creators