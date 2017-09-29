The one-month countdown to Stranger Things Season 2 has officially begun, and if you're already fully aboard the hype train, the following news might fling you into an excitement spiral quicker than you can say "mouth breather." In a recent interview, the show's executive producer Shawn Levy revealed that we could be in for a grand total of five seasons — that's half a decade of all things strange, guys!

This news builds on information delivered to us — and reluctantly received by us — a while ago, when '80s obsessed creator duo the Duffer Brothers told Vulture that #StrangerThings would probably be a "four-season thing" before they peace'd out into less slime-infested pastures. But while sitting down with EW, Levy offered the following gleaming nugget of possibility:

“The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

The biggest problem, of course, with stretching this unforeseen hit of a show out into five seasons is that soon audiences will begin to ponder why residents of Hawkins, Indiana don't just get TF out of town:

“It’s not wrapped up this season. I think [season 2] will be a satisfying end but there’s still danger out there. There’s too much to deal with in one more season. If we’re able to, there will be at least four, there could be more. I think there’s going to come a point where why aren’t these people leaving Hawkins? Like we’re going to stretch credibility. It wasn’t intended to be a seven-season thing.”

We should be thankful they're aware of this potential issue though, after all, there's little worse in the world of TV than studios wringing out popularity until the show's organic form is but a distant memory:

“It’s not built to sustain that as a narrative. After it became successful, we had one of those big meetings with Netflix over dinner and they were like ‘We don’t want this going on that long.’ They were very supportive of it. It’s stupid to put an end date on it right now because we don’t know.”

Just imagine if they can pull off five seasons as good as the first; that would be 11/10 fantastic. Here's hoping!

Want more Stranger Things? Check out this awesome Movie Pilot video that breaks down all the '80s Easter Eggs in the Season 2 posters:

Stranger Things Season 2 lands on #Netflix October 27.

Are you ready to have your world flipped upside down?

(Sources: Vulture, EW)