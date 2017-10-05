We are just a few short weeks away from the anticipated release of Season 2 of Stranger Things, and Netflix is pulling out all the stops. This week, Stranger Things fans were gifted with a retro game available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store. The mobile game allows players to inhabit their favorite Hawkins residents in pixel form while solving puzzles and collecting those tiny Eggos. If that's not all to persuade you to scurry those fingers over to your app store, fans have discovered that by beating the game you unlock a new clip of unseen Season 2 footage that features an appearance by a nostalgic horror icon.

A Redditor was the first to uncover the never before seen clip by defeating all the obstacles in the mobile game. The short clip gives fans a better look into Halloween night in 1984 when Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will are out trick-or-treating in their Ghostbusters costumes. It even includes the pixelated versions of characters watching the clip on the bottom of the screen. The clip shows the four boys debating a very important topic, which begs the question: Are Three Musketeers bars wildly overrated, or are they pretty basic in terms of Halloween candy? Dustin argues that they are in his top three before the group nearly jumps out of their costumes in the face of a mini Michael Myers.

The girl behind the mask isn't just anyone though, it turns out to be newcomer Max (Sadie), who will be making her debut this season along with her older step-brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery). Max quickly finds herself befriending the boys with her tough attitude and tomboy persona. Her Michael Myers #horror stunt certainly reveals a lot about the young middle-schooler's personality, and it will be interesting to see how she fits within the group.

A Michael Myers nod is just the latest callback to '70s and '80s pop culture that the Duffer Brothers love to include in their hit #Netflix series. The nostalgia factor and Easter Eggs won fans over the first time around, so it is no surprise that the series would continue with the popular formula. Even the Season 2 promos rely heavily on '80s culture, including the use of Michael Jackson's Thriller in the trailer and the series of released posters playing homage to classic movies from the decade. There is no doubt that this season will include a new group of hidden gems, so keep your eyes peeled, and we'll keep you posted!

Stranger Things returns for its second season October 27th on Netflix!

(Sources: IGN, Reddit)