Unless you've been crouching in a corner talking only to a set of flashing fairy lights for the past four days, then you might have missed the moment at the Screen Actors Guild Awards that's taken the internet by storm since last Sunday. I am, of course, talking about the Stranger Things gang bagging an award for Outstanding Ensemble, and Winona Ryder's reaction to David Harbour's moving acceptance speech

Harbour's speech largely focused on spreading unity and love in the face of Trump's immigration ban, stating that Stranger Things is all about reminding the broken and the afraid that they are not alone:

“In light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things. Great acting can change the world. We call to arms our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our hearts battle against fear, self-centeredness, exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture. And through our craft cultivate an empathetic and more understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible painful, joyous exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.”

And this is the rhetoric that producer Shawn Levvy reiterated at the Producers Guild Awards, too, stating that the show has and always will be about those marginalized in society:

“We have always been a show about the marginalized, non-cookie cutter, people in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, and in many ways, we have always championed the kind of different, so it’s not a complete stretch to say that we’re leaning into that beat. “The different ones are the heroes on Stranger Things. Eleven is terrifying at first, before you realize there’s a humanity there. So I think that these themes are of this time, and they will continue to be.”

So could this mean, in light of our current political climate, that Season 2 will contain a stronger political message? One that will force viewers both young and old to reconsider how they view their neighbors? “We’ll see” says Ross Duffer. We shall see.

(Source: People)