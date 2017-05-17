Describing the first season of Stranger Things as an ice-cream flavor is pretty spot on if you think about it; it's rich, sweet and full of flavor, but if you eat too much in one go you'll get brain freeze and end up clutching your lid until the pain goes away. It's also true that if you consume bucket after bucket of your favorite flavor, you'll get bored pretty quickly, which is what David Harbor meant when he likened the show to vanilla in an interview with Deadline earlier this week:

"It’s like, you created vanilla ice cream in the first season, and it’s so tasty, so delicious, but in the second season you can’t redo vanilla. You have to create strawberry. Some people are going to like strawberry and some people are going to like vanilla better. But you can’t try to recreate vanilla."

While I would never describe #StrangerThings as vanilla — a flavor usually affiliated with something being a little bland — using the creamy treat to characterize the first season is definitely a way to get our greedy brains a'workin'. His comment also indicates that the second installment is going to be a little more colorful — or, as he continues to say, likelier to provoke strong reactions in its audience:

"We’re going to take a lot of risks. I think people are going to be pissed off by things. I think they are going to be elated and excited about things. It’s all further in terms of going on this journey."

In other words, when the '80s-loving show returns to #Netflix this Halloween, don't expect everything to be exactly the same, because it's not going to be. Hardly the most informative comment in the world, but one that prepares us emotionally nonetheless.

What would Stranger Things Season 2 have to do to piss you off?