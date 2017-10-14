Netflix's Stranger Things was one of the best breakout hits of 2016 that took sci-fi fans on a journey full of '80s nostalgia, spooky monsters and a plethora of complex characters. As Season 2 will be revisiting the mystery surrounding Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers have added the show's latest soundtrack listing to its already secretive marketing via posters, games and teasers.

From playing Dungeons & Dragons to comparing Eleven to a Jedi, Season 1 was stuffed with references to '80s pop culture. However, it was John Carpenter's work on Halloween or Assault on Precinct 13 that inspired Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein's synth-heavy score.

Apart from sharing a preview of the soundtrack's first number "Walkin' in Hawkins", Lakeshower Records has put out the list for the rest of the songs that will be included in the album. Check out the track list here:

01. Walkin' in Hawkins

02. Home

03. Eulogy

04. On the Bus

05. Presumptuous

06. Eight Fifteen

07. The First Lie

08. Scars

09. I Can Save Them

10. Descent Into the Rift

11. Chicago

12. Looking for a Way Out

13. Birth / Rescue

14. In the Woods

15. Digging

16. Symptoms

17. Eggo in the Snow

18. Soldiers

19. Choices

20. Never Tell

21. She Wants Me to Find Her

22. Shouldn’t Have Lied

23. It’s a Trap

24. Crib

25. The Return

26. Escape

27. We Go Out Tonight

28. Connect the Dots

29. The Hub

30. On Edge

31. What Else Did You See?

32. Run

33. Levitation

34. To Be Continued

Despite only being a few days away from its Season 2 premiere, it's surprising to see how #Netflix has avoided spoiling any details for the upcoming season. However, by releasing the names for the songs in Season 2's soundtrack, show-runners Matt and Ross Duffer might've let some essential details slip regarding Hawkins's favorite cop, Jim Hopper.

Jim Hopper Will Go Down A Dark Path In Season 2

After the disappearance of Will Byers, Jim Hopper was put in-charge of finding him. Although he was initially skeptical about the circumstances of Will's alleged death, one trip into Hawkins's Lab opened his eyes to the secrets of his town. That's why, despite being stripped of his post, Hopper continued to assist Eleven and his friends to find Will. However, that came at a cost, as he had to promise to serve the people behind the inter-dimensional experiments in exchange for a chance to enter the Upside Down and find Joyce's son.

Although it was satisfying to see Jim Hopper's active participation in saving Will, the confidentiality regarding his punishment was certainly unnerving. That's why when David Harbour gave some insight about his character's predicament, fans of Hopper must've breathed a sigh of relief, knowing that he will be back to Hawkins.

"There was the rift thing that is still open in the lab. We didn’t see that close at the end of season one. Also, Hopper gets in that car, in the end, and goes back to the lab. He has the Eggos with Eleven in the woods, and Will coughs up that slug. There’s basically sort of four strains that we do acknowledge." "There’s a bit of a cover-up kind of going on that Hopper is head of. We don’t need people to know about the inter-dimensional monster that was running around town."

It was apparent that the scientists from Hawkins National Laboratory were taking him to exploit his skills, but Harbour's comments and the track "Descent Into The Rift" is likely means that he's taking another trip into The Nether. And considering how the effects of the Upside Down has led to the growth of some gnarly tendrils, Hopper's journey won't be a pleasant one.

In addition to that, as the trailers have featured Hopper saying that something from the Upside Down is spreading from Hawkins, the beloved officer might have to leave town and find out the extent of the inter-dimensional disease. So, as one of the soundtracks is named "Chicago," it's probable that that's where Hopper will be heading.

David Harbour has also stated that Season 2 will be exploring the bond between Eleven and Hopper. As the end of Season 1 saw Jim putting Eleven's favorite Eggos in a container, the track "Eggos in the Snow" is certainly an allusion to the latest trailer's opening moments. Given how fans have speculated about Hopper and Eleven's familial connection, it'll be interesting to see if the Duffer Brothers have fleshed out their past or added to the mystery.

"He’s got this reemergence of Eleven, which he knows something about at the end of last season. There is some interaction on that front, in terms of his relationship with Eleven, and we see what that becomes in season two, which is very complex. Hopper is sort of pulled in a lot of different directions.”

Throughout Season 1, Jim Hopper transformed from being a reluctant protagonist to finding redemption after saving Will's live. As the soundtrack's emphasis on Hopper shows that he'll be in the midst of the war for Hawkins's soul again, fans of the character can expect him to display more aspects of his complicated psyche, while fighting off an inter-dimensional demon with an M4 rifle.

What are your thoughts on the Stranger Things Season 2 soundtrack? Let me know in the comments.

(Source: Pitchfork)