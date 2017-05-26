Gareth Edwards' Godzilla was a divisive start to the Warner Brothers' Monsterverse but after the commercial and critical success of Kong: Skull Island, it looks like Godzilla 2 will continue the celebrated combination of raging monsters and critically acclaimed actors. After the sequel's inclusion of Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, director Mike Dougherty also took to Twitter to announce the casting of Randall P. Havens for Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Havens will be joining the star-studded cast of Charles Dance, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe as Dr. Ishiro Serizawa, Sally Hawkins as Dr. Vivienne Graham and fellow Netflix star, Kyle Chandler. Even though there hasn't been any clear indication as to Havens' role in the sequel, Dougherty's warm welcome might be hinting towards a role beside Watanabe at Monarch Industries.

Havens has previously appeared in Lets Be Cops, Halt and Catch Fire, Vampire Diaries, Sleepy Hollow and Archer before landing the role of Mr. Clarke in the critically acclaimed Neflix series, Stranger Things.

The casting adds to the list of examples in which Stranger Things has given unknown or underrated actors a place in the spotlight. Apart from Brown and Havens' upcoming kaiju flick, Stranger Things is also responsible for propelling Finn Wolfhard and David Harbour to big screen success. Wolfhard is set to star as Richie Tozier in 2017's IT (below), while Harbour has been cast in the titular role for Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen.

Just like his Stranger Things recruitments, Mike Dougherty is known for his efforts within the horror genre - most notably directing Krampus and Trick 'r Treat. Considering the cast's expertise in the horror genre, it seems like Mike Dougherty might be looking to take King of the Monsters in an even darker direction than its predecessor.

With no other indication as to the plot of the movie other than the post-credit stinger at the end of Kong: Skull Island, it will be interesting to see what Dougherty brings to the table before Godzilla takes on the mighty ape in Godzilla Vs. Kong.

Are you excited to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters?

[Credit: Mike Dougherty]