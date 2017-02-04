A horror sequel almost 10 years in the making will begin production this summer and I cannot wait to be freaked out by virtually every frame of the screen for a second time.

'The Strangers' [Credit: Rogue Pictures]

The 2008 home-invasion #horror flick, #TheStrangers is regarded as one of the most terrifying films of the past decade. The pairing of Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman as a beautiful couple who experience a night of psychological terror by a family of three masked lunatics made many moviegoers double-check every room in their home and never answer the door if someone asks whether Tamara is home.

Since then, countless reports have come out regarding a potential sequel, since the prospect of terrorizing other unsuspecting individuals was hinted at during the conclusion of The Strangers. They mentioned it being easier the next time so we will certainly find that out soon!

Original Director Set To Pen The Script While Johannes Roberts Will Direct

Distribution company BLOOM has scared up the international rights to The Strangers 2. For all you horror purists out there, the sequel is being penned by the original director, Bryan Bertino along with Ben Ketai and is directed by Johannes Roberts, best known for directing the 2016 horror The Other Side Of The Door.

Bertino wrote the screenplay for the original and directed it so it will be interesting to see how Roberts decides to bring these characters to life. Bertino's use of the freaky wide shot and uncomfortable close-ups have become synonymous with the original and I for one can't wait to see how Roberts translates Bertino's script on the big screen.

Scott Speedman and Liv Tyler in 'The Strangers' [Credit: Rogue Pictures]

'The Strangers 2' Will Focus On A Family With Terrible Luck

As casting is underway with the US-based shoot scheduled for this summer, the synopsis of the sequel reads:

[The film] follows a family whose road trip takes a turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park and after the power goes out they decide to hunker down for the night in a borrowed trailer. Under the cover of darkness three familiar masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test their every limit.

Clearly these three have some type of supernatural ability that causes families to gravitate toward their general vicinity.

'The Strangers' [Credit: Rogue Pictures]

Director Roberts stated that they will be working with:

"thefyzz and Bloom to bring the brilliant setup from the first movie to a new generation and deliver a powerful sequel is incredibly exciting."

A Timeline For 'The Strangers 2' Announcements

As mentioned, the possibility of a sequel to The Strangers has been discussed by various film outlets for years.

2008: There was actually an official announcement back in the year of the original's initial release that declared The Strangers: Part II was set to shoot in early 2009.

There was actually an official announcement back in the year of the original's initial release that declared was set to shoot in early 2009. January 2011: The now-Relatively Studios announced in January 2011 that a sequel was in production. Filming was set to begin by April 2011.

The now-Relatively Studios announced in January 2011 that a sequel was in production. Filming was set to begin by April 2011. 2014 : Original star Liv Tyler claimed a sequel would be released in 2014.

: Original star Liv Tyler claimed a sequel would be released in 2014. January 2015 : Reports came out for a potential sequel that would see Marcel Langenegger direct and write the script.

: Reports came out for a potential sequel that would see Marcel Langenegger direct and write the script. December 2016: Relatively Studios announced a release date of December 2nd, 2016 for The Strangers 2 .

Relatively Studios announced a release date of December 2nd, 2016 for . February 2017: The above news that filming for the sequel will begin in the summer. Bryan Bertino and Ben Ketai will write the script with Johannes Roberts set to direct.

'The Strangers' [Credit: Rogue Pictures]

Time will tell whether this news will be another addition to the longstanding sequel news machine of The Strangers 2. Until then, let's all hope for the best.

