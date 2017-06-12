This year marks the twentieth anniversary of the theatrical release for Paul Verhoeven's Starship Troopers. It's one of my all-time favorite sci-fi movies, so to celebrate, I decided to cut together a modern trailer for it. Check it out below:

I was 11 years old when I saw first saw #StarshipTroopers in theaters, and I remember it being one of the most visceral experiences I've ever been exposed to at that point in my life; what with all its ultra-gory violence and casual nudity. My parents were cool with the whole thing; they had let me watch movies like #Predator and #Aliens prior to seeing Paul Verhoeven's take on all-out war with an alien species — both good primers to prepare for Starship Troopers I'd say. Here's the original 1997 trailer if you want to compare:

Looking back, the political satire throughout the film was completely lost on me as a kid. Instead, I just soaked it in as a grandiose, awesome and badass sci-fi war epic. For this modern trailer cut, I tried my best to capture that initial impression I had of the film when I was kid, and chose to not focus on its sociopolitical commentary, since that's not really how I remember it.

For fans of this film, really hope you might enjoy this new trailer edit. For those of you haven't seen this cult classic, maybe now you might seek out a copy and give it a whirl? Either way, feel free subscribe to me on YouTube if you want to see other trailers I've put together.

Also, a second Starship Troopers CG animated film is coming out in August, with Casper Van Dien and Dina Meyer reprising their roles as Rico and Dizzy, lending their voices to the film. The trailer doesn't give too much away, which you can watch below. Color me excited!