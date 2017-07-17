It's been almost a year since Harley Quinn was 'rescued' from Belle Reve by The Joker, but the most abusive relationship in DC Comics continues to fascinate fans long after the credits rolled on the first Suicide Squad movie. This week, cinematographer Roman Vasyanov has provided us with new images taken from behind the scenes of the DCEU blockbuster, including one of Jared Leto looking far more serious than usual — and it's all thanks to Harley Quinn.

Why So Serious?

Captured from one of the many deleted scenes that fell to the cutting room floor, this image of Jared Leto portrays The Joker as a forlorn character lamenting Harley Quinn after she rejects his first rescue attempt by helicopter. Don't feel too sorry for The Clown Prince of Crime just yet though.

In the final cut of Suicide Squad, the abusive relationship between The Joker and Harley Quinn was downplayed in order to obtain the profitable PG-13 rating and prevent audiences from feeling too uncomfortable, but this was a rather problematic move. One scene in particular revealed how The Joker ordered one of his henchmen to hold a gun to Harleen Quinzel's head prior to her chemically-induced transformation, which wasn't as voluntary as it may have seemed in the cinematic version that was released.

By diluting the abusive elements of her relationship with Mistah J, Warner Bros. and director David Ayer also removed Harley Quinn's agency. Cutting out the scene where Harley rejects The Joker may have helped set up the rescue in the final scene, positioning the pair as a new Bonnie & Clyde, but this also subjugated Quinn further in the long run.

Sure, it could be argued that avoiding the abuse that Harley Quinn endured could work as a positive re-interpretation of their relationship, but the reality is that the abuse is still there. The Joker still takes advantage of Harley's damaged mental state, manipulating and objectifying her at every given opportunity. By minimising the negative consequences of this, the abuse is instead hinted at in a way that normalises The Joker's cruel and warped treatment of his partner.

If the scenes where Harley is abused and subsequently stands up for herself had remained in the final cut, then the opportunity for self-empowerment could have been eventually explored later down the line, even if she had still ran off with The Joker by the end of Suicide Squad. Unfortunately, we never see Harley question their relationship and therefore the abuse that she endured. Instead, the romanticized portrayal of Quinn's love for The Joker prevents her from breaking the cycle of abuse, defying her tormentor in an inspirational move that could have allayed many of the criticisms that Suicide Squad endured upon release.

Any abuse depicted between the Clown Prince and Princess of Crime doesn't have to be graphic in nature, but it does have to resonate enough for Harley to finally realise that she can survive and even thrive without her Puddin's warped sense of love. Instead of ending with Quinn's fairytale vision of domestic bliss with The Joker by her side, future incarnations of Harley must strive for more, embodying the feminist ideals that comic book fans have known she's been capable of all along.

Fortunately, Margot Robbie will reprise the role of Harley Quinn in Gotham City Sirens and probably Suicide Squad 2 as well, providing Warner Bros. with plenty of chances to rectify their mistakes. Of course, if DC veers the other way and starts photoshopping Harley Quinn to look slimmer like they did with The Enchantress, than we'd rather see someone like Killer Frost replace her onscreen. After all, Harley Quinn has already endured enough abuse in the DCEU and The Joker certainly does not deserve the last laugh in this case.

