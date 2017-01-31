The nominations for 2017's GLAAD Media Awards are in! This awards show is a celebration of LGBTQ-inclusive stories and characters, in mediums such as #Movies, #TV and even #ComicBooks. GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis states:

"At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity – and build understanding that brings all communities closer together. This year's nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe."

The show will hold two ceremonies, one in Los Angeles on April 1, and the other in New York on May 6.

Here is a complete list of nominees for the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards:

Outstanding Film - Wide Release

Moonlight (A24)

(A24) Star Trek Beyond (Paramount Pictures)

Outstanding Film - Limited Release

'The Handmaiden' [Credit: Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures]

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures)

(Amazon Studios/Magnolia Pictures) Naz & Maalik (Wolfe Releasing)

(Wolfe Releasing) Other People (Vertical Entertainment)

(Vertical Entertainment) Spa Night (Strand Releasing)

(Strand Releasing) Those People (Wolfe Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

(FOX) Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

(The CW) Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

(Netflix) Modern Family (ABC)

(ABC) One Mississippi (Amazon)

(Amazon) The Real O'Neals (ABC)

(ABC) Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

(Cartoon Network) Survivor's Remorse (Starz)

(Starz) Take My Wife (Seeso)

(Seeso) Transparent (Amazon)

Outstanding Drama Series

'Supergirl' [Credit: The CW]

The Fosters (Freeform)

(Freeform) Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

(ABC) Hap and Leonard (SundanceTV)

(SundanceTV) How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

(ABC) The OA (Netflix)

(Netflix) Orphan Black (BBC America)

(BBC America) Shadowhunters (Freeform)

(Freeform) Shameless (Showtime)

(Showtime) Supergirl (The CW)

(The CW) Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

"Attention Deficit" The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

(Nickelodeon) "Bar Fights" Drunk History (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) "Johnson & Johnson" Black-ish (ABC)

(ABC) "San Junipero" Black Mirror (Netflix)

(Netflix) "Vegan Cinderella" Easy (Netflix)

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

Eyewitness (USA Network)

(USA Network) London Spy (BBC America)

(BBC America) Looking: The Movie (HBO)

(HBO) The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again (FOX)

(FOX) Vicious: The Finale (PBS)

Outstanding Documentary

Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures (HBO)

(HBO) Out of Iraq (Logo)

(Logo) The Same Difference (Centric)

(Centric) Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four (Investigation Discovery)

(Investigation Discovery) The Trans List (HBO)

Outstanding Daily Drama

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Outstanding Reality Program

Gaycation (Viceland)

(Viceland) I Am Cait (E!)

(E!) I Am Jazz (TLC)

(TLC) The Prancing Elites Project (Oxygen)

(Oxygen) Strut (Oxygen)

Outstanding Music Artist

Tegan and Sara

Against Me!, Shape Shift With Me (Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile)

(Total Treble Music/Xtra Mile) Blood Orange, Freetown Sound (Domino)

(Domino) Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town (Warner Bros. Records)

(Warner Bros. Records) Tyler Glenn, Excommunication (Island Records)

(Island Records) Ty Herndon, House on Fire (BFD)

(BFD) Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night (Island Records)

(Island Records) Lady Gaga, Joanne (Interscope Records)

(Interscope Records) Frank Ocean, Blonde (Boys Don't Cry)

(Boys Don't Cry) Sia, This is Acting (RCA Records)

(RCA Records) Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death (Warner Bros. Records)

Outstanding Comic Book

'Love Is Love' [Credit: DC Comics & IDW Publishing]

All-New X-Men , written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics)

, written by Dennis Hopeless (Marvel Comics) Black Panther , written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics)

, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates (Marvel Comics) DC Comics Bombshells , written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics)

, written by Marguerite Bennett (DC Comics) Kim & Kim , written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios)

, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Studios) Love is Love , anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics)

, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko (IDW Publishing, DC Comics) Lumberjanes , written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios)

, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh (BOOM! Studios) Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo , written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics)

/ , written by Steve Orlando (DC Comics) Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat! , written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics)

, written by Kate Leth (Marvel Comics) Saga , written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics)

, written by Brian K. Vaughan (Image Comics) The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Outstanding Talk Show Episode

"Angelica Ross" The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) "Cookie Johnson" Super Soul Sunday (OWN)

(OWN) "North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws" Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

(NBC) "Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor" The Ellen DeGeneres Show (Syndicated)

(Syndicated) "Trey Pearson" The View (ABC)

Outstanding TV Journalism - Newsmagazine

"Bingham" SC Featured (ESPN)

(ESPN) "Church and States" VICE News Tonight (HBO)

(HBO) "Gavin Grimm's Fight" VICE News Tonight (HBO)

(HBO) "Life as Matt" E:60 (ESPN)

(ESPN) "Switching Teams" 60 Minutes (CBS)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Gay Community in U.S. 'Forged in Fire'" The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

(MSNBC) "Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi" Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

(CNN) "Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump" NBC Nightly News (NBC)

(NBC) "Terror in Orlando" PBS NewsHour (PBS)

(PBS) "Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon" CBS This Morning (CBS)

Outstanding Newspaper Article

"An LGBT Hunger Crisis" by Roni Caryn Rabin ( The New York Times )

) "Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community" by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey ( The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.])

[Memphis, Tenn.]) "Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move" by Arielle Dreher ( Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.])

[Jackson, Miss.]) "Permission to Hate" by Elizabeth Leland ( The Charlotte Observer )

) "Worthy of Survival" by Kathleen McGrory (Tampa Bay Times)

Outstanding Magazine Article

"Battle of the Bathroom" by Michael Scherer ( Time )

) "HIV Mystery: Solved?" by Tim Murphy ( The Nation )

) "The Official Coming-Out Party" by Kevin Arnovitz ( ESPN The Magazine )

) "On the Run" by Jacob Kushner ( Vice Magazine )

) "Rethinking Gender" by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

"105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis" by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

"After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos" by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

"The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle." by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

"These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island" by J. Lester Feder (BuzzFeed.com)

"The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes" by Diana Tourjee (Broadly.Vice.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism - Multimedia

"Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives" by Erin Allday (SFChronicle.com)

"New Deep South: Kayla" (TheFront.com)

"No Access: Young, Black & Positive" (Tonic.Vice.com)

"Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives" by Meredith Talusan (Mic.com)

"Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker" by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz (Fusion.net)

Outstanding Blog

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters (holybulliesandheadlessmonsters.blogspot.com)

I'm Still Josh (imstilljosh.com)

Mombian (mombian.com)

My Fabulous Disease (marksking.com)

TransGriot (transgriot.blogspot.com)

Special Recognition

Her Story (HerStoryShow.com)

(HerStoryShow.com) We've Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com)

This year's GLAAD Media Awards nominees are excellent! Is it even possible to choose between DC Comics Bombshells, Love Is Love and Midnighter and Apollo for Outstanding Comic Book? Don't forget to look out for the winners on April 1 and May 6.

Who are you rooting for?

(Sources: GLAAD, Variety)