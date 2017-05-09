Spoilers for Supergirl Season 2 Episode 20, titled 'City of Lost Children' below.

The CW's Arrowverse has grown into a rich tapestry of characters from the DC comic books we all know and love. We have heroes ranging from Martian Manhunter to Vibe — we even have a TV version of Superman.

Even though we have all of these wonderful characters, fans still pine for pretty much the only hero that hasn't shown up on the CW so far: #Batman. Those fans might get what they want, if a few episodes of Supergirl are any indication.

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 7: 'The Darkest Place'

In Supergirl Season 2 Episode 7, titled 'The Darkest Place', we saw the return of the real Hank Henshaw and Jeremiah (Dean Cain). Both of these characters were great, moving the seasonal arc along very nicely. However, their return was somewhat overshadowed by a reference that hints towards something that #DC nerds have been dying to see.

During 'The Darkest Place', Kara said something the set off "nerd alarms" all over the world. In a piece of dialogue that will surely be talked about for weeks to come, she said:

"My cousin worked with a vigilante once... Tons of gadgets, lots of demons."

This is the most substantial reference to Batman that we have had in the #Arrowverse yet. It certainly sounds like a pitch-perfect description of the Dark Knight, and we know how much he likes to team up with Superman (after they realized that their mothers both have the same name).

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 20: 'City of Lost Children'

During Supergirl Season 2 Episode 20, titled ‘City of Lost Children’, James Olsen was patrolling National City as his superhero persona Guardian, when he discovered the people he was helping were afraid of him. After Guardian saved a woman from some muggers, the woman recoiled in fear, and Olsen could not believe his eyes.

The next day, Winn Schott approached Olsen and asked him what was wrong. Olsen touched on the fact that he became Guardian to inspire hope, but he realized that the mask he wears inspired fear instead. During this exchange, James and Winn both dropped some hints that suggest that Batman exist on their Earth:

James Olsen: “People see this big guy in a scary mask and they run away, just like Clark’s friend.” Winn Schott: “Oh, you mean… [Winn mimics Batman’s cowl points with his fingers], I feel like they’re more frenemies.”

This is a definite nod to the Caped Crusader, unless Superman has another vigilante friend with a pointed cowl who strikes fear in the hearts of people. Winn’s frenemy line is Supergirl winking at Superman and Batman’s relationship in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but in fairness, the two often butt heads in the comic books as well.

When you add these to all the other Batman and Nightwing references in the Supergirl Season 2, it seems like they are all leading up to something. Hopefully, The CW is getting fans ready for a bat-reveal soon – which would cause fans to lose their minds.

Could We See Batman on the CW?

Since Supergirl debuted last year, there have been many hints that Batman does exist on her earth. In the first season during a battle with the Master Jailer, Kara said: "I thought masks were only big in that other city". Fans believed this was a vague reference to Batman and Gotham City — and frankly, it made fans giggle with delight.

This wasn't a throwaway reference, as she would bring him up yet again. In the Season 2 premiere, a character referenced going to Gotham City, which, as we all know, is the filthy city that Bruce Wayne calls home.

So, given these three references to Batman, can we safely say that he exists on Kara's earth? The signs all point towards the Batman being a part of Supergirl's Earth. If Superman exists, so follows The Batman; but will we ever see him on screen? That question is a tougher one to answer.

If you would have asked me last year if we would ever see Superman on The CW, I would have said no way, but I was dead wrong. With the casting of Tyler Hoechlin as Superman, it proved that the DC is willing to put their upper echelon characters on The CW.

Fox's show #Gotham could throw a wrench in the works, regarding to the possibility of seeing another #BruceWayne on TV. That show has a pretty solid fan-base, and we don't know if they hold the rights for the television version of Bruce Wayne. If they do own the rights, it would be nearly impossible to have him on #TheCW. So, if that is the case, we might not be able to have Bruce Wayne/Batman in the Arrowverse until the rights to the character lapse.

Would Batman Work On The CW?

It would be interesting to see what the Arrowverse version of Batman would look and act like, but you run in to the problem of him overshadowing all of the other characters that have already been introduced. In his absence, the other heroes are doing pretty damn good without him. Let's face it, we never thought the CW shows could be as good as they are.

When all is said and done, we should be grateful for the heroes we do have in the Arrowverse - which is a shit ton if you actually try to count them. So, not having Batman at the moment isn't the biggest deal in the world. We have The Green Arrow, which is about as close as you get to Batman sans actual Batman. We will just have to keep watching Supergirl on the CW, Mondays at 8PM/ET, to see if she drops anymore bat-clues!

Sound off! Do you think Batman will appear in the Arrowverse? Let it be known in the comments section below!