Supergirl has become a beacon of light in The CW’s line-up of DC Comics shows. Kara's story usually stays lighthearted and fun, unlike her Arrowverse neighbors, Arrow and The Flash. Supergirl has a similar tone to Richard Donner’s Superman, and Kara Danvers is the living personification of truth, justice, and the American way.

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 19, titled ‘Alex’, was a departure from the normal lighthearted fare, and felt much more like a horror/thriller than a superhero show. The episode showed that Kara is not invincible, and that even if you have god-like powers, someone can always find a way to hurt you.

'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 19, 'Alex'

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 19 was sold as a horror-themed episode akin to Saw; but the episode itself hewed closer to the adventures of Gotham’s Caped Crusader. The episode revolved around the kidnapping of Alex Danvers, and how Kara resolved a situation she couldn’t plow through with brute force.

The villain of the episode, Rick Malverne, was a watered-down version of the Joker or Lex Luthor, and was always ten steps ahead of Team Supergirl. Malverne’s plan was methodical, and he trapped Alex in a place where Kara would never find her. Kara went through a range of emotions, and though she came close to taking matters into her own hands, she ultimately decided to keep a level head – and let justice prevail.

Many parts of the episode felt like they were ripped straight from Christopher Nolan’s #TheDarkKnight, accompanied by similar tones and character motivation. With Supergirl Season 2 Episode 19 drawing a lot of inspiration from Batman, it begs the question: will we ever see Batman on Supergirl?

Will 'Supergirl' Ever Introduce Batman?

The interesting thing about Kara’s moral quandary during Supergirl Season 2 Episode 19 was that we have seen it time and again with Bruce Wayne/Batman. Sure, Oliver Queen goes faces similar demons on Arrow, but 'Alex' drew many parallels to Christopher Nolan’s film specifically that seemed intentional. In particular, the interrogation scene where Batman flips over tables and tries to get the Joker to give up Rachel and Dent’s whereabouts springs to mind.

Supergirl [Credit: The CW]

These recent nods to Batman are not isolated, and the show has referenced the Dark Knight more than once. Given the rate at which The CW’s Arrowverse is growing, it would make sense that somewhere down the line, we would see Batman in some form. This latest episode of Supergirl may have been intended to show the darker side of Kara; however, it also showed us how well #Batman would work on The CW.

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 19 showed us how well Batman would fit into Supergirl’s world, and how the stark contrast between the characters could work. Superman has already made his debut on Supergirl, and it’s not crazy to think the Batman could be far behind.

However, as much as we'd love to see Batman next to Kara, it's more likely that the similarities between The Dark Knight and ‘Alex’ were just a nod to one of the greatest superhero films of all time. The #Arrowverse shows are very methodical with their references and which properties they draw influence from. This episode would serve as a great reference point for Kara if she ever comes face-to-face with the Batman.

We will have to keep watching the rest of Season 2 to see how everything plays out, and you can catch Supergirl Mondays 8PM/ET on The CW.

