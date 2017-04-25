Supergirl has fought everything from silver banshees to red tornadoes during her first two seasons, but not even the Maid of Steel herself is prepared for the horror coming her way in next week's episode.

Simply titled 'Alex', episode 19 of Season 2 will follow Kara Danvers as she struggles to save her sister from an unknown kidnapper. The trailer for 'Alex' reveals how The CW will pay homage to #horror classics such as #Saw in the episode, including the kind of ominous music, creepy voice and deadly traps usually associated with the serial killer Jigsaw.

Don't believe us? Check out the extended promo for 'Supergirl's 'Alex' in the clip below:

The surprisingly tense trailer opens with a phone call from someone who instructs #Supergirl to:

"Walk into prison and break my father out within the next 36 hours or your sister will die."

Cue the screams.

Supergirl [Credit: The CW]

As the clip continues, we realise that Alex Danvers has been imprisoned in a tank that's slowly filling up with water, like a PG version of Jigsaw's infamous traps. We then learn that this mystery villain has prepared for whatever Supergirl throws at him, right before the trailer then instructs us to "take a deep breath and hold it."

While the clip ends on an ominous note for Alex, her bravery in the face of death and the fact that she's already filmed subsequent episodes in Season 2 all suggest that Kara's sister makes it out unscathed. This is The CW after all.

Supergirl [Credit: The CW]

Saying that though, the trailer does also raise a number of questions, including who this mysterious villain is, how they know Kara's secret identity and whether this will tie into the "big" Alex and Maggie moment that's been teased over the last few weeks. Unfortunately, the official synopsis doesn't reveal much in the way of answers:

"Alex (Chyler Leigh) is kidnapped and the kidnapper threatens to kill her unless Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) releases a notorious criminal from prison. Supergirl and Maggie (Floriana Lima) have always had different approaches to apprehending criminals but this time they must work together to save Alex. Meanwhile, Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) has an interesting proposal for Lena (Katie McGrath)."

Supergirl [Credit: The CW]

See also:

Right now, it remains unclear whether Supergirl will fully embrace the horror vibe of Saw, or whether the person who edited this trailer is just a particularly fervent fan of Jigsaw's handiwork.

#Supergirl has experimented with elements of genre before, most notably in the recent musical episode 'Duet', but we highly doubt that the show will start mutilating its characters anytime soon. Saying that though, we never expected to see Tyler Hoechlin's Superman impress us more than Henry Cavill's Man of Steel either, so you never know. Either way, make sure you tune into The CW on Monday 1st May to find out if Kara saves Alex in time.

Poll Would you like to see Supergirl experiment with different genres more in the future? No, Supergirl is a superhero show and should stay that way

Yes, the musical episode brought me glee and I'm interesting to see the show incorporate horror

(Poll Image Credit: The CW)