The #SupergirlSeason2 finale is almost here, and the Girl of Steel will have quite a few challenges to overcome, including stopping an all-out alien invasion and a pretty brutal fight with her cousin. But perhaps the most exciting aspect of the episode will be Supergirl's introduction of Superman's greatest enemy: General Zod. Last month it was announced the vicious general was coming to the show, played by #MarkGibbon.

With Zack Snyder's version of the character still fresh in our minds, fans were curious to see what new things The CW interpretation had to offer. Fortunately, now we have an idea. The CW has released an extended trailer for the Supergirl Season 2 finale, and it includes our first official look at Zod.

For the most part, the trailer offers the same bits of footage we got from the original, shorter version of the teaser, but one new shot that stands out is that of General Zod. In it, he mutters his classic catchphrase, with a peculiar grey glow in his eyes:

"The people of this planet will kneel before me."

It was a fleeting look at the character, but that was enough to make something clear: He didn't come to Earth to fool around.

Mark Gibbon as Zod [Credit: The CW]

Gibbon's Zod is evidently quite different from Michael Shannon's version. Shannon's sported a bulky armor throughout the majority of 2013's Man of Steel, while #Supergirl's take is a much more streamlined sleek suit with his family's crest on his chest.

That's actually much more faithful to the source material. In fact, his suit looks like it was ripped straight out of a comic book panel:

[Credit: DC Comics]

Details on what Zod will be up to during the episode are scarce, but it's rumored he'll be #SupergirlSeason3's main baddie. As to how exactly that will happen, Tyler Hoechlin's Superman will be flying into the show for the second time, so the Big Blue Boy Scout will most likely play his part in giving his cousin a new pain in the neck for the show's upcoming chapter.

I'm really excited to see where the show will take the character of Zod. Fortunately, we'll be able to make up our minds about him once 's "Nevertheless She Persisted" season finale flies onto TV screens next Tuesday, May 22, 2017 on The CW.

While we wait, take a look at the synopsis for the episode:

"SUPERGIRL FIGHTS FOR HER CITY; SUPERMAN RETURNS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) challenges Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to battle to save National City. Meanwhile, Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) returns and Cat Grant (guest star Calista Flockhart) offers Supergirl some sage advice. Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Caitlin Parrish (#222)."

What did you think of Zod's look in Supergirl? Who do you think will present a greater match for Supergirl, Superman or Zod? Let me know in the comments!