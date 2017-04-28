Supergirl Season 2 has flourished on the The CW, and the show proven to be a great addtion to the Arrowverse. Kara has begun to embrace her responsibilities as Supergirl, and is building strong relationships with her family and friends. One of the key characters introduced this season is Lena Luthor, who has become one of Kara’s closest friends.

Supergirl [Credit: The CW]

#LenaLuthor bares the last name of her brother (and super-villain extraordinaire), #LexLuthor; but so far, she has been nothing but an aspiring business woman and a good friend to Kara Danvers. Although Lena Luthor is on the side of good right now, a recent revelation at the end of Supergirl Season 2 Episode 18 hints that she could be headed down a darker path.

Queen Rhea's Business Proposition

Supergirl Season 2 Episode 18, titled ‘Ace Reporter’, gave us a bit of Lena Luthor’s backstory, but it also ended on an interesting note. It was revealed that Queen Rhea of Daxam is enlisting the help of Lena Luthor in her master plan – which we can assume is one that involves killing Supergirl.

At this point, Lena has no idea who Rhea is, or what she is up to; but since Rhea has sought her out, it can only mean bad things for her and Kara. Queen Rhea of Daxam is about as evil as they come on Supergirl, and she even killed her husband because he didn’t agree with her – and you thought Killer Frost was cold!

Rhea is devout in her beliefs, and that makes her extremely dangerous. She feels that Kara has stolen her son Mon-El away from her, and she will do whatever she can to destroy Kara – and her plan involves Lena Luthor for some reason. Although Lena Luthor is the CEO of a major company, Rhea's "business proposition" probably has little to do with actual business. Instead, it seems likely Rhea is going to use Lena to get to Kara.

What Would Cause Lena To Turn Against Kara?

Since Lena Luthor was introduced earlier this season, we have learned that she was on her own before she befriended Kara. Lena was a woman who had almost no friends, and her family was in shambles, thanks to the actions of Lillian and Lex. Lena and Kara’s relationship has grown to a “best friend” status rather quickly, which usually comes with a great deal of trust.

Relationships are built on trust, and if that trust is broken, it can cause extensive damage to the parties involved. Although Kara trusts Lena, she does not trust her enough to tell her that she is Supergirl – which was a similar plotline between Clark and Lex in Smallville. Kara’s super-secret is hers alone to tell; however, if Lena finds out before Kara tells her, it could be the what pushes Lena to embrace her family’s dark legacy.

How Does Rhea Play Into Lena's Path To The Dark Side?

Rhea being involved with Lena is concerning, because she could be the reason Lena finds out about Kara’s secret. Lena already knows that Kara is dating Mon-El (who she thinks is named Mike), and if she starts working closely with Rhea, the connection between Rhea and Mon-El might become obvious.

We don’t know what Rhea’s plans are yet, but she could be using Lena to get to Kara, or she could be exploiting her company’s resources. In the former scenario, Lena could learn that Kara is Supergirl, which could lead to her feeling betrayed by her closest friend.

Hell Hath No Fury Like A Luthor Betrayed

If Lena is anything like the rest of the Luthor clan, Kara’s betrayal could be the catalyst that pushes her over the edge. The idea of Lena turning against Kara was already hinted at in Supergirl Season 2 Episode 12, titled ‘Luthors’, when Jimmy Olsen urged Kara that Luthors cannot be trusted:

James Olsen: I'm your friend. Which is why I don't understand why it's so hard for you to believe me. People don't remember this, Kara, but Clark and Lex Luthor used to be best friends. For years and Clark believed in Lex for the longest time, no matter what people said, no matter what kind of proof he saw with his own eyes. No, Lex was his friend. But Clark was wrong. Kara Danvers: Lena is not Lex. James Olsen: But they grew up in the same house, Kara. I don't understand why you keep defending her. And you have so much faith in her.

If Lena does feel betrayed by Kara and goes full villain, she could be a big problem for Supergirl. Lena has a lot of money, resources, and all of Lex's weaponry (including his War Suit), as well as a lot of dirt of Kara. These things combined would make her a formidable enemy, and possibly the big bad of a future season.

Supergirl has really explored the lighter side of the #Arrowverse, and for the most part, it has stayed away from the darker storylines that we see on #TheFlash and #Arrow. Thought it might be a darker turn for Supergirl, Lena Luthor turning against Kara would provide for great storytelling opportunities, and would be a defining chapter in Kara’s journey.

We don’t know what Queen Rhea has planned for Lena, but we can’t wait to see how everything unfolds. Make sure you catch Supergirl Mondays 8PM/ET on The CW.

