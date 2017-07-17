Love was in the air throughout Supergirl Season 2, especially for lesbian power couple Alex Danvers and Maggie Sawyer. In the finale, a life-threatening Daxamite invasion caused Alex to appreciate her relationship more, leading her to propose to Maggie. Maggie didn't explicitly say "yes," but her gleaming smile signified she's more than ready to take the next step with Alex.

Note: Potential spoilers ahead for Supergirl Season 3.

Production for Season 3 is currently underway, and some on-set photos of the couple seem to confirm that Maggie has accepted the proposal. The two were wearing identical rings during the Episode 1 shoot, suggesting the couple will definitely be engaged in the next season.

Maggie's involvement in Supergirl will be downsized in Season 3, which initially worried fans that a breakup would occur. But the images above assure us that Alex and Maggie's relationship is here to stay.

Sanvers Is The Heart Of Supergirl

Alex and Maggie had their first encounter in Season 2 Episode 3, 'Welcome to Earth.' After arguing over who was most fit to run a crime scene, the duo decided to hunt down evil aliens as a team. Alex came to Maggie's rescue when she was kidnapped by Scorcher, convincing Maggie that working with a partner wasn't so bad after all. Maggie was always open with Alex about being gay, and even though Alex was unsure of her sexuality, it didn't take an NCPD detective to realize a crush was developing. In the next episode, they attended a masquerade-turned-fight club to gather evidence from a murder. But before the crime broke out, it felt more like a date, flustering Alex to the fullest and cutest extent.

It wasn't until the monumental fifth episode 'Crossfire' that Alex's questioning of her sexuality finally hit the breaking point. Alex denied Maggie's assumption that she was gay, but later on, she realized there was truth to Maggie's statement.

Alex's coming out was poignant and relatable for members of the #LGBT community. It was an important moment for Alex — her gradual realization of who she is demonstrated immense strength. Maggie's attentiveness to her every word made it even more heartwarming.

After opening up to Maggie, Alex gained the confidence to pursue a relationship with her. Maggie thought that Alex came out for her — which wasn't the case — and she initially turned her down. By continuing their friendship and letting the situation breathe, Alex got the girl in the end. The mid-season finale left us with their first official kiss as a couple, which left queer women everywhere cheering.

[Credit: The CW]

The remaining Supergirl episodes gave us a weekly fix of adorable Sanvers moments. We also witnessed important milestones for them, such as celebrating their first Valentine's Day and dropping the first "I love you." Their relationship wasn't all rainbows, but Alex and Maggie were able to weather any storm. It was beautiful to watch them grow together and become the true definition of "ride or die." This growth led to the proposal in the finale, Episode 22.

Marriage Is The Perfect Next Step For Alex And Maggie

Since Alex and Maggie are unstoppable together, marriage is the perfect direction for them. It's a great step for Sanvers in general, but letting them get married would also show that #LGBTQ women in media can find the happy ending they deserve. With shows such as The 100, Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries, The CW has become notorious for their mistreatment of queer women, especially with the Bury Your Gays trope. Their grim history with representation has led viewers to lose trust in the network, but keeping Sanvers alive and happy is a chance to bring forth hope and redemption.

If Alex and Maggie do take their engagement to the next level, it's too early to say if we'll see a wedding for them on Supergirl. When TV Guide asked executive producer Andrew Kreisberg about a Sanvers wedding, he promised a bright future for the couple without revealing much detail:

"We have an amazing, beautiful, modern, smart story for Alex and Maggie."

Floriana Lima, who plays Maggie on the show, also reassured fans on Twitter that her on-screen romance isn't over yet:

While this role was only meant for one season, I'm excited to appear in season 3, as we see the #Supergirl story unfold #Sanvers #NotOverYet — Floriana Lima (@florianalima) May 27, 2017

Alex and Maggie have inspired tons of fans by being badass, gay and proud of it. Supergirl Season 3 needs to continue with the positive representation and depth that they received in Season 2. Let's hope for a Sanvers wedding special in the future!

We can expect more clues on their romance at San Diego Comic Con's Supergirl panel, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 22 from 3:30pm to 4:10pm PST.

Supergirl will fly back to The CW for Season 3 on October 9. Do you think Alex and Maggie will have a wedding in Season 3? Let us know in the comments below!