Yesterday, it was announced that Teri Hatcher — a.k.a. one of the best Lois Lanes of all time — will appear in Supergirl Season 2 as a villain. This is fabulously exciting news for any fans of the 1990s TV show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, especially because Hatcher's appearance may mean we get to see her reunite with her red-and-blue-clad costar Dean Cain, who plays Kara's father on #Supergirl.

Cain has now shed some more light on Hatcher's role, and although he couldn't reveal any details — or confirm if he shares scenes with Hatcher's villain — Cain did drop a tantalizing hint.

Dean Cain as Jeremiah Danvers in 'Supergirl' Season 2. [Credit: The CW]

Speaking to Heroic Hollywood, Cain explained that Hatcher's role on Supergirl is far from fleeting:

"I can’t say who she is playing, although I might know... She is going to do an arc, [but] I'm not sure how long she will be on there."

A TV show story-arc is typically more than one episode long, so it would seem that Hatcher will grace our screens for a few weeks to come. With Lillian Luthor — played by fellow Desperate Housewives alumni Brenda Strong — currently incarcerated, it's possible that in her absence Hatcher's character will step in to run the shady organization known as Cadmus.

Until we know for sure just what Teri Hatcher's role is on Supergirl, we can just relive awesome moments from the Lois & Clark 90s show...

And considering that Dean Cain's Jeremiah Danvers is currently kidnapped by Cadmus (or... is he just working for them now?), it seems likely that we'll get that Lois & Clark reunion yet. Hooray!

