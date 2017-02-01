Year after year, many well-deserving movies are snubbed from being nominated for an Oscar at the prestigious Academy Awards. For instance, Sing Street was an incredible film that was extremely overlooked this year. With that logic, you would think only smaller films are ignored by the Oscars. In fact, it's the complete opposite.

Usually, big blockbuster movies are never even considered by the Academy for any Oscars besides Visual Effects, Sound Editing, and other categories in that realm. Then again, that's only because big blockbusters aren't as great as they used to be — so we forgive the Academy for not nominating garbage blockbusters such as Transformers: Age of Extinction or Independence Day: Resurgence.

When films like Arrival and Hacksaw Ridge are recognized at the Oscars, it makes sense to us. However, there is one genre that keeps producing amazing films that are getting shunned by the Oscars: superhero movies.

Superhero Movies Aren't Being Recognized At The Oscars

"Doctor Strange." [Credit: Marvel Studios]

The Academy isn't nominating the most "popular" films but the ones that are the best in terms of quality and creativity. In reality, some comic book movies have become more than just an entertaining action flick filled to the brim with punching and explosions. Obviously not all comic book movies are "quality" films — we still get "eye-candy" popcorn movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Suicide Squad — but superhero movies with great acting, dialogue, and all of the other requirements that make a quality film are becoming more common.

For instance, Captain America: Civil War instantly became one of the best superhero movies ever created. Of course, a huge factor in that was the movie having the scale of an Avengers movie, introducing new characters such as Black Panther and Spider-Man, and having epic battles. Beyond that, the blockbuster had many other positives that made it not just a great superhero movie but a great movie, period. We had great performances from Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and Scarlett Johansson that had a lot of emotion and depth. The movie had a great script that included quality dialogue and story elements, all along with the movie being beloved by fans and critics alike.

As a result of superhero movies being shunned by the Academy, fans are disquieted. While it's definitely a concern that they aren't being nominated for any Oscars beyond Best Visual Effects and Best Sound Mixing, some requests by the fans may be a little far-fetched. One popular solution to the lack of comic book movies at the Oscars would be to create a "Best Comic Book Movie" category.

Should The Oscars Create A Best Comic Book Movie Category?

"The Dark Knight." [Credit: Warner Bros.]

This has been a debate for years and after our false hope of Deadpool being nominated for a big league Oscar was crushed, comic book movie fans were sent over the edge. Now, some fans are pleading that the Academy supports the decision to create a separate category for all comic book movies. Whether or not you realize it yet, this is a horrible idea. Of course, every debate has two sides and there are some positives to this. We could see more recognition for the genre and more comic book movies would be made, but this leads to my main problem.

One huge reason why a "Best Comic Book Movie" category is a frightful concept is because of superhero movie saturation. A lot of comic book film fans are in complete denial that this concept even exists, but just because it doesn't affect them doesn't mean it's not real.

While I don't believe over saturation has become a huge problem with superhero films (yet), giving the genre its own Oscar category is only going to convince other studios to start producing comic book films and for Disney, Warner Bros., Fox, and Sony to push out even more films — which could kill the genre entirely. The only reason superhero movies aren't currently sitting upon a dusty shelf is due to the diversity of the genre.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier." [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Another reason why this is a bad idea is because superhero movies aren't necessarily a "genre" anymore. Superhero movies no longer follow the same trope and bring something new to the genre with each great installment. The reason why the Marvel Cinematic Universe is so successful because it's filled with many different sub-genre movies.

Captain Amercia: The Winter Soldier is a spy thriller, Guardians of the Galaxy is a space opera, Ant-Man is a heist movie, and Doctor Strange is a science-fiction movie with fantastical elements — just to name a few. Nothing defines what a superhero movie can or can't be, it just means it was based on a superhero character.

The last and strongest reason why I highly disagree that a "Best Comic Book Movie" serves no place at the Oscars is that it would do the opposite of what fans would expect from this dramatic change to the Academy Awards ceremony. You would think making a comic book category at the Oscars would help the reputation those movies have in Hollywood but ironically, it would only degrade them.

We as comic book movie fans want the Academy to realize that once in a while, a spectacular comic book movie like Captain America: Civil War, The Dark Knight, Deadpool, or The Avengers (just to name a few) will come around and they are actually as magnificent, if not better, than some of the other candidates the Academy would have originally recognize. Making a "Best Comic Book Movie" category is almost like a participation trophy — no one ever feels better after getting those.

For a genre to get a separate category would indicate that they are nothing like the movies being nominated for Best Picture — that they are other — but superhero movies are real movies and some of them have complex concepts, amazing directing and acting, and great scripts.

Poll Should comic book movies get their own category at the Oscars? NO WAY! Let them make their own mark!

YES, OF COURSE! They deserve their own spot at the Oscars!

Maybe a "Best Blockbuster" category would work better

The Oscars are irrelevant anyways! Comic book movies rule!!!

I believe that comic book movies will eventually make their mark at the Academy Awards, but giving them their own category is definitely not the right way to do it. 2016 had too many fantastic films that you cannot blame the Academy for not nominating Deadpool or Captain America: Civil War over any of the nominated films. However, there is an abundance of incredibly promising comic book movies on the horizon, and one of them will surely be nominated for Best Picture.

What do you guys think? Should the Academy create a "Best Comic Book Movie" category at the Oscars? Tell me why or why not below!