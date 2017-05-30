Despite being five months away (not that I'm counting), Warner Bros. has been fairly generous with Justice League material. We have two trailers, detailed information about some major plot points, and quite a few images. One element of the film that's been kept in secret all this time, however, has been #Superman.

Ever since the character's death in #BatmanVSuperman, Warner Bros. has been playing a cruel teasing game with fans. In fact, the only time we've seen the Big Blue Boy Scout alongside the #JusticeLeague has been in one official still and some concept art.

Fortunately that frustrating pattern ends today, because we've got some official pictures, in the form of licensed promotions, that feature the Last Son of Krypton alongside his teammates.

Superman Is Finally Part Of The Justice League

Golden Link Europe (a company that specializes in in-theater promotional material for films) has released images for their in-theater Justice League merchandise. Check them out:

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

[Credit: Warner Bros.]

This image in particular caught my attention because the heroes are standing in the Flying Fox. We know #BruceWayne's new vehicle will serve as the Justice League's official means of transportation, so it's nice to see Superman on board the ship... even if this image, like the others, looks as if the characters are assembled on the ship via the magic of Photoshop.

Given the mystery surrounding Superman's role in Justice League, we've wondered about how big a part he'll play in the film. One of the most common assumptions has been that he'll be absent for the majority of the story. As #ZackSnyder stated during an interview with USA Today:

“It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of 'Justice League': What do you do now with him? What does the team think? What does the world need? All that comes into play. It’s fun for us but it’ll be interesting for audiences what we do with him.”

Being a huge Justice League fan, I was a bit disappointed by the prospect of Superman being absent for most of the movie, because he's an integral part of the team. But seeing how Superman is front and center for the first time in these promotional images gives me hope he'll be an integral part of the plot and team for the majority of the runtime. Admittedly, looking for specific plot points in promotional material is a bit tough to do, but it's interesting and exciting to see Superman featured so prominently.

The Justice League will unite in theaters on November 17, 2017.

