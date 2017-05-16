Superman and Supergirl are usually all kinds of adorable when they team up together, especially on Kara's TV show. However, when the Man of Steel and the Maid of Might do clash, the results can be surprisingly brutal. Who would you place your bets on in a Superman Vs Supergirl grudge match?

In the Season 2 finale of The CW's Supergirl, Tyler Hoechlin and Melissa Benoist battle it out in National City, but it's hard to judge which hero is stronger based solely on their TV counterparts.

Instead, we need to delve deeper into comic book lore to crown a winner here. Think you know who would win a fight between Superman and Supergirl? The results may surprise you.

Superman Vs Supergirl: Why Kal-El Would Win

At first glance, it might seem as though Superman and Supergirl are evenly matched. After all, both heroes hail from the planet Krypton, developing the same power set under our yellow sun. However, fans argue that Kal-El is stronger due to the fact that he has spent more time on Earth. While Supergirl enjoyed her childhood on Krypton as a normal girl, Superman absorbed more solar radiation over the years, creating semi-permanent changes to his physiology that make him naturally stronger.

Furthermore, it could also be argued that if the pair fought de-powered on Krypton, Superman would be the victor due to his superior weight and strength. To be fair, it's hard to imagine a teenage girl of Supergirl's stature defeating her more muscular cousin without super powers. Trained by the likes of Batman and Wonder Woman, Superman is a formidable opponent, even without his Kryptonian abilities.

On the occasions Supergirl did best him, fans of Superman would argue that he deliberately held back. Sure, his extended stay on Earth has given Big Blue a deeper understanding of his gifts, but Superman has also been forced to learn control because of this. Supergirl is more reckless in that sense, and is therefore able to tap into the full potential of her powers more easily than Superman, who must overcome the mental blocks he placed on himself growing up in Smallville. The argument, then, is that when Superman truly lets go, he's the undoubted winner of any match between him and Supergirl.

Superman Vs Supergirl: Why Kara Zor-El Would Win

In New 52's Supergirl #6, a villainous team known as the Worldkillers revealed that they had been watching the Earth for some time, and surmised that only Kara was powerful enough to stop them — despite acknowledging the existence of Superman:

"I have observed this world. You are the only one of its defenders powerful enough to stop me, whether you know it or not."

Reign's reasoning was that Supergirl beat Superman in the past, although one could argue that he was exercising restraint to protect innocent bystanders, as mentioned earlier. However, in this New 52 continuity, Supergirl did spend her childhood training in hand-to-hand combat on Krypton, suggesting that she would indeed be more powerful than Superman.

Further evidence of Kara's superior might was highlighted in the animated movie Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, based on the story line 'The Supergirl from Krypton.' Here, Batman reveals that Kara has the potential to be more powerful than Superman as her body metabolizes solar radiation at a faster rate.

Despite possessing the same powers as Clark, Supergirl fares far better in the fight against Darkseid, nearly defeating him with almost no training. The Maid of Steel is also the only one able to fully withstand the villain's omega beams, suggesting that Supergirl is stronger than #Superman in the continuity that followed DC's Crisis On Infinite Earths.

At the end of the day, who wins the fight between Supergirl and Superman depends mostly on which continuity you're looking at. #DC Comics have rebooted their heroes more times than Kara has flirted with Jimmy Olsen, but if we're going to compare Superman and Supergirl in the new TV show, then our money's on the Maid of Steel. Sure, she's less experienced, but her training at the DEO could lend #Supergirl the advantage, assuming of course that she can overcome her love for Clark.

Chin up, Superman. At least we know that Tyler Hoechlin's Man of Steel is already better than Henry Cavill's.

Watch Superman and Kara battle in the Season 2 finale of Supergirl on May 22.

Poll Superman Vs Supergirl: Who is stronger? Superman

Supergirl

WHY CAN'T WE ALL JUST GET ALONG!?

(Poll Image Credit: DC Comics)