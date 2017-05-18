Sam and Dean Winchester have faced demons, zombies, monsters and ghosts, have travelled to different dimensions, and have literally gone to Hell and back—a few times. After 12 years of that, you might have understandably thought the brothers had already seen everything their fair #Supernatural universe had to offer. Well, my friend, if you did, you were wrong.

#SupernaturalSeason12 is almost over, and things are so far looking pretty grim for the Winchester brothers; once again the fate of the world and their own lives are in the balance. But worry not, they're coming back next year for a 13th season. And that new chapter will offer them the opportunity to embark on perhaps the most insane and meta adventure of their lives (yes, I said it).

A Scooby Dooby Doo Crossover

#JensenAckles and #JaredPadalecki made an appearance at The CW's 2017 Upfronts presentation to announce that the Winchester brothers will have an animated episode crossover with fellow supernatural mystery investigators, the Scooby-Doo, next season. Yes, you heard that right.

We even got our very first look at the episode, courtesy of Indiewire's Michael Schneider. The picture shows our beloved demon-hunting duo alongside Scooby in classic animated form.

#Supernatural Animated Episode to Pair the Boys With the #ScoobyDoo Gang First Look https://t.co/Vx7Rt0jd5r via @indiewire — Michael Schneider (@franklinavenue) May 18, 2017

If you think this idea is completely bananas, you were not alone. When the announcement was made, some people actually thought it was a joke. Unfortunately for our detail-hungry selves, details on this awesome crossover are quite scarce. In fact, aside from #ScoobyDoo himself, there's no word on whether the rest of the mystery gang—Fred, Wilma, Daphne and Shaggy—will appear. However, it's easy to assume we will see them.

Now keep in mind this doesn't necessarily mean that Scooby-Doo exists in the same universe as Supernatural. Alternate realities exist in the show, so this 40-minute awesome-fest will most likely be explained that way.

Continuing Its Traditional Meta Style

All the nitty-gritty stuff lurking around in every corner doesn't mean Supernatural doesn't have time for fun. The upcoming Scooby-Doo crossover continues the show's signature meta approach to storytelling that's given us some weirdly fascinating episodes.

We've seen the brothers trapped in a world of fake TV series that spoof ones we've seen in real life, meet an author who published books about their lives who turned out to be a low-key prophet who then turned out to actually be God, a musical episode based on a script based on those books, and even battle a monster in classic horror movie fashion, complete with a black-and-white aesthetic.

Plus, we can't really talk about Supernatural's penchant for meta storylines without mentioning Season 6's "The French Mistake," where the brothers step into a version of our world in which Supernatural is just a regular TV show and they're just regular actors. I have to say, seeing Padalecki and Ackles acting as their characters trying to act as themselves while acting as their characters was, well, awesome. As well as watching #MishaCollins play their aggrieved co-star.

With all of that greatness, I can't wait to see what the Scooby-Doo/Supernatural crossover has in store for us. I don't know about you, but I can't wait to see Dean arguing with a dog.

What do you want to see in the Supernatural/Scooby-Doo episode? Let me know in the comments!