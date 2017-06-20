After years of speculation and petitions, the time has come to expand the Supernatural universe. One of the most beloved recurring characters in the show has been Sheriff Jody Mills (#KimRhodes), a tenacious, small town sheriff who, through what can only be described as terrible luck, got involved with the Winchester brothers and became one of their most trusted allies.

In Seasons 9 and 10, the sheriff took two wayward girls who had experienced horrible tragedies under her wing: Claire Novak (#KathrynNewton) and Alex Jones (#KatherineRamdeen), and enlisted her friend and fellow cop, Donna Hanscum (#BrianaBuckmaster) to put them on the right path.

Fans loved the dynamic between the characters. While Dean and Sam Winchester were all male, all the time, Jody and her girls injected some much-needed estrogen. With the brothers having lost their mother at a young age, scenes with Jody cooking for the boys and providing some maternal affection have been some of the most interesting episodes in recent seasons.

And so, two years ago, fans started a petition for a spinoff series pitched as Wayward Daughters. The proposal actually gained quite a bit of traction, as both Rhodes and Buckmaster backed them up. Now it's finally becoming a reality.

The 'Wayward Sisters' Are Finally Coming To TV

Deadline is reporting that #TheCW is moving forward with #WaywardSisters, a spinoff centered around Jody and the girls she takes care of (which will be a mixture of already-established and new characters). The show is being written by Supernatural veterans Andrew Dabb and Robert Berens, with Phil Sgriccia and Robert Singer as showrunners. The series will be launched as a backdoor pilot as part of #Supernatural's upcoming 13th season.

[Credit: The CW]

There's something curious going on with the title. As mentioned, the dream project was originally called Wayward Daughters by fans, but got a rename for its official release. The brief synopsis provided in the report gives us a reason for that change, while also teasing a formidable group of monster-hunters in the making:

The project tells the story of Sheriff Jody Mills (Rhodes) and a group of troubled young women, all of them orphaned by supernatural tragedy. Under Mills’ training and protection, the women will emerge as a supreme monster-fighting force. Unlike the original series, which centers on a biological brothers, Wayward Sisters is about a sisterhood of girls in a foster family.

The Cast Responds To The News

Understandably so –– after spending two years crossing their fingers to make this happen –– the cast had a lot of excitement to share with fans. Rhodes, for starters, confirmed the news through her Twitter:

1/? YOU did this. Your voices. Your presence. Persistence. Resistance. Joy. Rage. LOVE. You ARE DOING this. #WaywardSisters — XM IM (@kimrhodes4real) June 20, 2017

According to the report, the show's only confirmed cast member is Rhodes. Fortunately, the actress cleared any doubts of which other characters we'd see by confirming the return of Newton as Claire, Ramdeen as Alex and Buckmaster as Donna:

Buckmaster responded to Rhodes' tweet, jokingly teasing a run for the show just as long as #Supernatural's:

Hey @kimrhodes4real, you busy for the next 12 years? Wanna get blingoed on my mini bar and watch pay-per-view...? #waywardsisters — Briana Buckmaster (@OfficialBrianaB) June 20, 2017

Will 'Wayward Sisters' Find Its Audience?

In 2014, the show's 9th season had an episode called 'Bloodlines' which served as a backdoor pilot for Supernatural: Bloodlines, a spinoff series that was to be set in Chicago and focus on the never-ending struggle between humans and monsters—namely vampires. Ultimately, the show never took off, so that begs the question: Will Wayward Sisters be successful?

Absolutely. One important factor Bloodlines had working against it was the fact that it was comprised of entirely new characters fans had never seen before and didn't care about. In the case of Wayward Sisters, on the other hand, fans have clamored for a series focused around Jody, Claire, Alex and Donna for years—it already has a built-in audience.

One thing in particular that grabbed my attention from the synopsis we got was the mention of exploring the close dynamic of people tied by love and acceptance as opposed to blood. The show has a lot of potential so I can't wait to see what it's store for Jody Mills and her gang.

#SupernaturalSeason13 premiere will be released on October 12, 2017.

[Source: Deadline]