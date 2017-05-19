ByHeather Snowden, writer at Creators.co
Senior Staff Writer at MP. Lover of bad puns, nostalgic feels and all things Winona.
Heather Snowden

There aren't many creatures on this planet who could pull off a figure-hugging, floor length leather skirt at 20-years-old, let alone at 70, but then Susan Sarandon is not like most earthly creatures. The woman is a goddess.

Taking to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the Loveless premiere, the Hollywood veteran effortlessly turned the heads of everyone in attendance. And I can't say I'm surprised, just look at her:

I'll say it again: This woman is SEVENTY years old, people. Clearly she regularly sups upon the blood of newborns — that's the only fathomable reason she still looks so goddamn slammin'. She legit has not aged since she was in her early 30s, which this topless only proves:

This shot was taken at in 1978, 39 years ago.

Bow down, mere mortals. Bow down.

What body part would you give to look like Susan Sarandon?

