There aren't many creatures on this planet who could pull off a figure-hugging, floor length leather skirt at 20-years-old, let alone at 70, but then Susan Sarandon is not like most earthly creatures. The woman is a goddess.

Taking to the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival for the Loveless premiere, the Hollywood veteran effortlessly turned the heads of everyone in attendance. And I can't say I'm surprised, just look at her:

I'll say it again: This woman is SEVENTY years old, people. Clearly she regularly sups upon the blood of newborns — that's the only fathomable reason she still looks so goddamn slammin'. She legit has not aged since she was in her early 30s, which this topless #TBT only proves:

This shot was taken at #CannesFilmFestival in 1978, 39 years ago.

Bow down, mere mortals. Bow down.

