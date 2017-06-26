Marketing blunders in the entertainment industry are bound to happen, but every now and then, an eye-catching mistake comes around that is unfortunately hard for fans to forget. Despite a good track record when it comes to providing tie-in merchandise, #Disney recently became an example of an unfavorable mishap through one of its most beloved characters, The Little Mermaid's Ariel.

A Questionable Swimsuit For Princess Ariel

While out shopping at Asda (a popular British supermarket) on June 20, 2017, Chelsee Mosson and her partner came across a #LittleMermaid swimsuit for young girls. However, the item didn't have the usual purple-shelled swimsuit that is synonymous with Ariel. Instead, the clothing item had an all-important design flaw: Ariel was topless.

Asda pulls faulty Little Mermaid outfit with a bit too much Ariel https://t.co/rA4ykkM8mg pic.twitter.com/hQCF0Nf3th — Tim Brown (@timbrown_81) June 23, 2017

Mosson was shocked by the image, and took to social media to share the mishap with Asda.

"Absolutely mortified to see this on Asda's shelf this evening. A 3-4 year old swimming costume. What's going on?"

So, how could this happen to a company that is notoriously meticulous when it comes to keeping their products family friendly? Well, it's all a matter of process and production. The shell bra was reportedly supposed to be sewn on top of Ariel's image, but this all-important step was unfortunately overlooked. Although it seems surprising that this mishap would go unnoticed in Asda's stock room, Mosson suggested that Ariel's clothing should have been printed, as well as sewn, in order to avoid such a mistake.

"Me and my partner were quite shocked about it. We both said if the design was to have a bikini top sewed onto it, it should have had a bikini top printed on too just incase something like this happened. It's a very bizarre one indeed."

However, The Company Was Quick To Resolve The Problem.

The situation gained quite a bit of traction online, and Asda swiftly issued a statement to the Tamworth Herald. The company assured costumers that the printing error had only affected a very small number of suits, and that they would remove the faulty versions from stores immediately.

"We’re sorry for the printing error on the 'Little Mermaid' swimsuit, which was caused during the production process. It only affected a very small number of the swimsuits which were available from George, but we’d like to reassure our customers that we have removed all stock from sale and will ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Unfortunately for the House of the Mouse, this design blunder can only further The Little Mermaid's association with sexual innuendo among Disney's conspiracy theorists. For years, the movie has been accused of having sexually suggestive imagery, both in the movie itself and in the marketing material.

Fortunately, the production flaw at hand has since been fixed and family friendly versions of the swimsuit are now available.

What did you think about this controversial Little Mermaid swimsuit? Let me know in the comments!

(Source: The Tamworth Herald)