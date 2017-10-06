Holiday movies tend to be similar to one another, where the Christmas cheer easily solves everyone's family troubles just in time for jolly old Saint Nick to climb down the chimney and hand out gifts for all. However, SyFy's latest offering, Happy!, is a gritty alternative to the usual holiday fare that promises to be a Christmas cult favorite. Check out the trailer below.

#Happy! stars Chris Meloni, best known for playing Detective Elliot Stabler in NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as the disgraced detective turned hitman Nick Sax. SyFy's latest show will also feature Lili Mirojnick as Sax's former partner Detective Meredith McCarthy, and comedian Patton Oswalt (Remy in Pixar's Ratatouille) as the voice of Happy, the talking horse who just so happens to be Sax's new partner.

Based on the graphic novel written by famed comic scribe Grant Morrison (Animal Man) and fan-favorite illustrator Darick Robertson (Vertigo's Transmetropolitan and Wildstorm's The Boys), Happy! pits a suicidal hitman and a flying blue horse – who may or may not be real – together for a very violent holiday adventure. Unchecked drinking, gambling, gore and rekindling the Christmas spirit ensue.

'Happy!' [Credit: Image Comics]

The series' source material is a four-issue mini-series that received critical acclaim, and its adaptation into a TV show allows the live-action Happy! to expand on the story. Based on the trailer, SyFy went all-out with the story's comedic nihilism, horse-related gags and bloody action, all of which bode well for the unique graphic novel. Hopefully, the expanded characterizations are being saved for the series' release.

Happy! will air on SyFy on December 6, 2017.

