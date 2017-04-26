Sylvester Stallone has had one hell of a career, from starting his entertainment career with a soft-core erotic film to introducing iconic characters like #Rocky Balboa and #Rambo. He's one of the most prevailing actors of a generation, and he continues to churn out films even though he's now in his 70s. With his addition to the upcoming #GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 as Stakar Ogord a.k.a. Starhawk, Stallone seems keen to further his connection with the superhero genre of film.

Considering that this isn't his first spin at joining the comic book adaptation (never forget about Judge Dredd) it's interesting to hear how excited he is with the future of the genre itself. At a recent press conference for Vol. 2., Stallone spoke about what it was like to join a project of this magnitude.

Early on in my career I became fascinated with mythology. Joseph Campbell’s “Hero with a Thousand Faces,” and so on and so forth. When I started doing “Rambo,” [I came to understand] there’s an evolution that takes place. Every generation has to find itself, define its own heroes, define its own mythology. And [the MCU] is this generation’s– and maybe even the next generation’s– mythology. And when Kevin invited me on board I said, ‘This is interesting because I haven’t gone here. I’m kind of Earth-bound. I’m terrestrial. This is something that takes place in a whole other sphere where James and the Marvel people have created their own world, their own reality. So I said, 'Yeah, let me visit. Let me drop in here and see what's up, where the future is going.' And it was great.

His words are interesting, in the fact that he seems to be excited about returning to the comic genre after so many years. And even more interesting is the fact that this may not be the last time that we see Sly in a comic book character role, as he's being eyed to take on yet another character.

Sly Could Star In The Mark Millar Comic, 'Starlight'

Image Credits: Mark Millar 'Starlight'

Now, it's far from confirmation, but it appears that Twentieth Century Fox likes Sylvester Stallone to star as the aging intergalactic superhero, Duke McQueen. According to Splash Report, the studio wants to bring the story to life, and who could blame them with the success that Mark Millar series' have had on screen with Wanted, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kick-Ass. Millar is as close to legendary status as it gets with most of his adaptations having sequels (sans Wanted which had an expected sequel, but after 6 years, it may not happen).

Starlight follows the story of Duke McQueen, as he has endured a long career as an intergalactic hero who finally decides that it's time to step down from his life as a iconic hero. The film adaptation would follow McQueen who has since retired, but is called into action one final time after a message from a distant planet. The McQueen character would be a perfect fit for Stallone considering that even at 70, he's still able to bring the growling, intense action star persona.

If Starlight progresses further, it'll be interesting to see if Stallone signs on for his third character in three separate film universes.

What do you think? Would you want to see Sly bring Duke McQueen to life?