Last month, #JamesGunn revealed that Sylvester Stallone and Michael Rosenbaum were part of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's already impressive cast. At the time, he teased they were both important Marvel characters, but revealed no further details. So naturally, fans have been scrambling to figure out just who they are since, especially with Stallone.

We recently learned that Stallone would be playing Stakar, better known in the comics as Starhawk. With Gunn's penchant for tweaking the comic book mythology for live-action, however, it's been a bit complicated to tell how exactly he'd come into play in the sequel. Fortunately, we finally have an answer.

Prior to a special screening of #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2, Marvel released a batch of production notes, and thanks to those, we know just what in the world Starhawk's role will be in the movie.

Who Is The MCU's Version Of Starhawk?

Starhawk getting beaten to the ground [Credit: Marvel Comics]

The Stitch Kingdom Twitter page released an excerpt from the production notes:

The report reads:

"A lifelong respected Ravager, Stakar isn't fond of Yondu. Sylvester Stallone offers the character's backstory: 'Stakar had banished Yondu many years earlier for doing something wrong and he finally sees him almost twenty years later at this particular establishment called the Iron Lotus, where all of the Ravagers go to blow off steam. And then we have a confrontation which is pretty intense and it's kind of a father/son type of thing and now he's going to have to pay the piper. His karma has come back ten-fold."

Hmmm, so essentially, Stakar will be a father figure to Yondu... so we are in for some Yondu-family drama in a reverse of the dysfunctional Yondu-Star-Lord, father-son relationship from the first film. I don't know about you, but I'm excited to see that.

There's a very curious dynamic in play for both of these characters. After #GotG2, we know Yondu will be tagging along with the rag-tag group of a-holes for their new adventures. Gunn also revealed the plan to make Stakar an important player in the #MCU moving forward. So both characters have a bright MCU career ahead of them.

These new character details for Stallone's role have me wondering something even more now: Just who is Michael Rosenbaum playing? As James Gunn previously stated

"Sylvester Stallone plays one of these characters...my friend Michael Rosenbaum also has a pretty decent role in the movie as well and it sort of works in tandem with Sly's character."

So it will be really curious to see who he ends up playing, as there aren't many cosmic beings in the #Marvel Universe that fit a description of being a close associate to Starhawk. But as I mentioned before, Gunn enjoys his changes in the Marvel mythology, so we'll just have to wait and see how he handles the story.

The prospect of seeing what #SylvesterStallone will bring to such an obscure comic book character is very exciting. He has a much better chance at making Stakar his own and give us a new iconic player in the MCU with his unique acting style and personality. To know what to expect from the future of Stakar, check out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on May 5, 2017.