When watching any movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you can typically expect a couple of things: a few wry comments, at least one gratuitous topless scene and a handful of explosive stunts. While Johnson's days as a wrestler no doubt prepared him for the variety of stunts he'd have to carry out in films, it turns out there's another member of Johnson's family who helps him achieve these impressive feats on the big screen: his cousin, Tanoai Reed.

Born in Hawaii, Reed is the great nephew of Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia. The cousins are part of the Anao'i family, a wrestling dynasty that goes back generations. Although Reed doesn't wrestle, he was a gladiator on American Gladiators, and there's no doubt the pair share physical similarities:

Reed started as a stuntman in films way back in 1995 on Waterworld, and in 2002 he doubled for his cousin in The Scorpion King. The film was Johnson's breakthrough role, propelling him into the mainstream after years of being known predominantly for wrestling. Since then, the parts have rolled in and Reed has remained his cousin's main stunt double.

Over the years Reed has doubled for Johnson in a ton of films, including Faster, The Other Guys, Pain & Gain, San Andreas, the Fast & Furious franchise, and most recently in Baywatch. However being a stunt double can be a dangerous business, and it hasn't all been smooth sailing. Back in 2003 Reed shattered his ankle while completing a dangerous stunt in The Rundown, which involved tumbling down a cliff side. The other double involved in the scene actually landed on his head during one take and knocked himself out.

Over the years there's been a ton of bumps, bruises and breaks, but a quick scroll through Reed's Instagram makes it clear that he loves his job as a stunt double.

But life isn't all film sets for the stunt performer, and in his downtime he's busy being the biggest supporter of his son, Samson, a high school football player who recently accepted an offer to play for the Virginia Cavaliers while studying at the University of Virginia.

And Reed and his son aren't the only family members blessed with athletic skill: His wife Suzanne is also a successful stunt performer! Over the years Suzanne Reed has performed stunts in many of the same films as her husband, as well other projects, including Piranha 3-D, Jack and Jill, Project X, Jurassic World and Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Talk about a talented family!

With Johnson's career in serious overdrive lately it looks as though Reed will also be kept busy in the months and years ahead. This will be especially true when Johnson joins the DC Extended Universe as the character Black Adam in both Shazam! and the Black Adam solo film. Interestingly both Tanoai and Suzanne Reed have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when they performed stunts in Iron Man 2.

But before all of that kicks off you can catch glimpses of Tanoai Reed in Dwayne Johnson's upcoming film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle on December 20, 2017.

Did you know The Rock's stunt double was his cousin?

