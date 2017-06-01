Taylor Swift is back in legal woes. In June of 2013, she accused ex-KYGO radio host, David Mueller, of groping her while taking a picture together. Swift testified that she was sure the groping was in no way an accident:

“We get in a photo formation with me in the middle, and that’s when right as the moment came for us to pose for the photo, he took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek, and no matter how much I scooted over it was still there. It was not an accident, it was completely intentional, and I have never been so sure of anything in my life.”

Mueller denied the accusations: He claimed that he did touch Swift's bottom, but it was an accident. After that though, he was fired from the radio station. Two years after the accusations against him in September of 2015, Mueller decided to sue #TaylorSwift, her mother, staff and record label, Big Machine, for a whopping $150,000 for defamation, claiming that Swift's team was responsible for him being fired.

Swift's lawyers said they weren't involved at all in Mueller's firing. Here's the thing though, Robert Call, a KYGO vice president, testified that he received a call from Swift's manager, Frank Bell prior to Mueller's firing, asking him to "do the right thing":

“He was disappointed, Taylor’s family was upset, and they were looking to us to do the right thing. The relationship with KYGO is important and unless we act, could be gravely impacted, and that he had assured all of the Taylor team that I would handle it appropriately.”

After that claim, Swift countersued him for assault and battery. Now the case is gaining traction once again. Swift has been granted a summary judgement — essentially a court judgment for one party and against another without a full trial — against Mueller. Both the singer and former DJ have to appear in a Colorado court for a nine-day trial which will begin on August 9.

Keep in mind, while this trial is in Swift's favor, that doesn't mean she couldn't be found guilty. #DavidMueller won't continue with the charges of slander, but he will do it with tortious interference. The Judge presiding over the case, Judge Martinez, mentioned that any jury could see Swift's team may have applied pressure to the radio station to fire Mueller:

"Having reviewed these evidentiary materials, the Court finds that the central and genuine dispute remains. Certain witnesses’ testimony tends to corroborate Swift’s version of events, and Mueller points to other evidence that he argues shows inconsistencies in Swift’s story. None of this changes the reality that if a jury accepts Mueller’s version of the facts, then it must substantially reject Swift’s version, and vice versa. In ruling on summary judgment, it is not the Court’s role to resolve this dispute."

The Jury will treat Mueller's version of events as true in order for a fair trial, but there are a some inconsistencies to his story. As the Judge revealed, Mueller "lost" the aforementioned evidence: tape recordings that the former DJ stated would show inconsistencies in Swift's story, which is a bit peculiar since Mueller was reportedly already in talks with his lawyer about the matter:

“The Court is dismayed to learn that contemporaneously-created evidence regarding the central disputed events in this case was lost in entirely preventable circumstances. This is especially troubling because it appears that Mueller was already consulting with his lawyer about possible legal action at the time the audio files were edited and lost … but it is more troubling that counsel failed to assure this evidence was preserved.”

In her filing, Swift states that any money she earns from the trial will go to:

"Charitable organization dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

Hopefully the singer is able to resolve this matter shortly and without any further complications. Updates to follow.

(Sources: People, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter)