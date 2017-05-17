Taylor Swift has been lying low since her explosive, snake emoji-filled time in the limelight last year. And it's pretty understandable considering the uproar she caused when she pissed off Kanye, and the backlash she attracted for parading Tom Hiddleston around like a waterproof Chanel bag on various beaches around the world.

However, months on and probably after spending some quality time with her beloved cat Meredith, T-Swift has returned. And as well as making headlines for her sexual assault lawsuit against a DJ, news on the block is that she also has a new man in her life.

Who Is Taylor Swift's New Boyfriend?

According to source, the 27-year-old has been dating someone on the other side of the pond for a few months (it's not Harry Styles) and up until now, the relationship has remained top secret. The lucky man in question is London-based British actor Joe Alwyn, who is better known for his role in Billy Lynn's World War II drama Long Halftime Walk. Check him out in the leading role alongside Kristen Stewart and Vin Diesel in the trailer below:

Following her spectacular break-up from Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and her embarrassing public displays of affection with Hiddleston, it's totally fair that the Wildest Dreams pop princess has vowed to keep her new romance under wraps for fear of it being ruined.

'Taylor And Joe Are The Real Deal'

Unlike many of her previous relationships, she's refrained from trotting about with her new guy around the city, choosing instead to see him behind closed doors and employing extra security to ensure nobody spots her. According to British tabloid newspaper The Sun, this could well mean that Taylor is very serious about Joe — their "source" says:

"Taylor and Joe are the real deal, this is a very serious relationship. But after what happened with Tom Hiddleston, they were determined to keep it quiet. Taylor has flown in via private jets and her security has made it a military-like mission to prevent her from being seen."

However, needless to say, her creeping around London with her new beau certainly hasn't gone unnoticed with the local paparazzi.

As Joe reportedly still lives with his mom and dad, #TaylorSwift has been spotted arriving at her own rented pad in the Big Smoke — she reportedly also flies over from the US for a few days at a time and apparently has been wearing a variety of wigs, scarves and hats to conceal her identity.

And thankfully, it seems that Swift's ninja strategy has worked because up until now, we had absolutely no idea that our favorite Girl Squad member had been dipping back into the dating game all along. Good on you, girl.

Do you think Taylor Swift's relationship with Joe Alwyn is the "real deal?"

