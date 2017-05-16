Way back in 2013, Taylor Swift maintains that she was groped at a meet and greet by Colorado based DJ, David Mueller. Fast forward two years and David refused to shake it off and ended up suing Taylor for defamation as he denied he ever groped her, and that as a result of her allegations, he lost his job as radio host at KYGO.

Now Taylor is countersuing David for battery and assault and she's enlisted a rather unusual candidate to help with her prosecution — a gender studies professor from the University of Colorado. How do you like those lemons normalization of sexually inappropriate behaviors?

Taylor Hopes To Inspire Victimized Women The World Over

Letting the sparks fly all over this hot mess of a legal case, the Swift v Mueller case was put into action only one month after David sued Taylor with Taylor filing a countersuit which, as was stated in one of her legal documents, she hoped would:

“serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.”

With the case set to go to trial in August, both David and Taylor are lining up their legal teams and David is not happy with Taylor's choice of "expert" set to give testimony at the trial.

David Allegedly Felt Ignored And So Humiliatingly Groped Under Taylor's Skirt

Enlisting Professor Lorraine Bayard de Volo from the University of Colorado to assist with her prosecution, #TaylorSwift is hoping that Professor de Volo's expertise in gender studies will help blow the lid on the normalization of sexual assault behaviors so prevalent in modern day culture.

De Volo has submitted a report which explains how Mueller's actions were a direct result of him feeling emasculated because Taylor was paying more attention to his girlfriend, Ms. Melcher, then to him at the meet and greet:

"Mr. Mueller said that he felt “invisible” in the shadow of his girlfriend... Given that idealized masculinity entails dominance, leadership, authority, and assertiveness, this encounter would register as a blow to his sense of masculinity."

Feeling decidedly dejected, according to court documents obtained by People, David then:

"Intentionally reached under her [Taylor's] skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.”

Regardless Of The Outcome, Taylor Will Donate Any Compensation To Charity

However, David is doing everything he can to invalidate this academic analysis of his alleged assault back in 2013. Filing a motion to bar de Volo's testimony by highlighting the fact that she is a professor of gender studies, not of psychology, has never been referred to as an "expert witness" and has never actually met David, he is hoping that he can void her testimony before the case goes to trial.

Regardless of the outcome, as stated in her court filing, Taylor will be donating any money she receives from the trial to "charitable organizations dedicated to protecting women from similar acts of sexual assault and personal disregard.”

(Sources: People; Jezebel)