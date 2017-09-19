Middle school years can be one of the most awkward time periods during adolescence, and getting ready for school each day can be a real chore. However, one teacher at Evergreen Middle School in Oregon went above and beyond to create a magical experience for his students to give them something to look forward to each day.

Teacher Fashioned His Classroom Into Hogwarts For His Students

Over summer vacation, Kyle Hubler spent over 70 hours transforming his classroom into a miniature version of #Hogwarts, complete with all the various Harry Potter accoutrement you’d expect. Mr. Hubler’s classroom comes with a sorting hat, broomsticks, Quidditch equipment, an assortment of wands, and he even decorated the walls in the style of old brick and stone just as it is inside the Hogwarts castle.

Mr. Hubler posted several pictures of the finished classroom on Facebook and the photos quickly went viral, giving the teacher and his classroom instant internet fame. Whether it was the Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff house banners, the quills, or the Platform 9 ¾ sign posted above the door, people were floored by the effort Hubler put into making his classroom truly magical.

While talking to the Huffington Post, Mr. Hubler explained why he chose to transform his classroom into the wonderful Harry Potter haven, and it's truly inspiring:

"I love Harry Potter because of the impact it had on me as a kid. Being a kid can be tough sometimes ― there were times when I felt weird and that I didn’t belong to any circle of friends, and reading the books was a way to escape that and feel like I did belong. As a kid I remember my biggest dream was to go to Hogwarts someday, but I knew that I could never truly go there and that was a disappointment to feel like I had to give up on that dream"

He went on to talk about the impact the books had on his life and the lessons he wanted to impart on his students with encouragement that they can always achieve their dreams if they work hard.

Mr. Hubler expensed most of the transformation himself, but cut a few financial corners by finding things at yard sales and using some of his own Harry Potter merchandise. When it came time to share the classroom with his students, their response was truly astounding, which reaffirmed all the reasons he decided to undertake the project in the first place:

“I heard audible gasps and saw jaws drop to the floor,” he said. “They were scrambling around the room to inspect every little detail and were excitedly showing their peers what they discovered. I really love what I do, and I love the students I get to work with. I want them to feel like my class is a place they are excited about going to and to have fun learning,”

Mr. Hubler’s passion for teaching, his students, and Harry Potter shine through every inch of his classroom, and the work he put in is incredible. While it’s easy to be cynical about a lot of things, it’s hard to argue with the joy this one teacher has brought his students. Now people around the world can also see the effort he put into creating an environment where these kids can happily work toward creating their own magic.

