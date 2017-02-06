Are there any parts possibly left in James Wan's version of Aquaman? After a tsunami of casting news, actor Temuera Morrison is the latest person to nab a part in the the hotly-anticipated nautical adventure. Known for his perfromance as Jango Fett in the second of George Lucas's Star Wars prequels and the animated Clone Wars series, Morrison is swapping outer space for under the sea in #DC's upcoming fishy solo film. Jason Momoa plays the titular King of Atlantis, while Morrison will stick on a fisherman's sweater to play Aquaman's father, and lighthouse keeper, Thomas Curry.

'Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Morrison is preparing to sail on the seven seas, joining Nicole Kidman as Aquaman's mother Atlanna, as well as other confirmed cast members Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. With an all-star cast, Aquaman looks like it could be one of the best #superhero films of 2018 — but we have been wrong before.

Daddy Issues

'Green Lantern' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Morrison is known for his roles as fathers/mentors, and although it is hard to tell, the 56-year-old has already had a brush with DC; he played the purple-headed Abin Sur alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2011's Green Lantern. Although Morrison's role as Fett was reduced to a handful of lines, the part of Arthur Curry promises to be instrumental in the origins of Momoa's #Aquaman. Just like Kidman, Aquaman marks a return to the DC world for the actor, but it is unknown how much of a part Aquaman's parents will actually play. Outside of Star Wars, Morrison has had parts in British murder mystery Tatau, and more recently as the voice of the fatherly Chief Tui in Disney's animated Polynesian picture Moana.

Fancy A Curry?

[Credit: DC Comics]

The Silver Age of comics saw Curry as the biological father of Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, while the rebooted Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline had an elderly Curry find Aquaman and raise him as his own. Other versions had Curry's second wife give birth to another son, who ultimately becomes the villainous Ocean Master. Watchmen's Patrick Wilson is confirmed as the Ocean Master, so could we see an amalgamation of several origins for a more realistic #DCEU version of the family? How #JamesWan will bring Thomas Curry to our screen in 2018 remains to be seen, but with Kidman confirmed as Atlanna, we should probably expect the classic version of the pair to be a safe bet.

Aquaman's father was first introduced in Adventure Comics #260, and like Atlanna, has remained a relatively minor part in the DC universe. Serving as an origin tale after the upcoming #JusticeLeague, Aquaman promises to reinvent one of the comic's lesser-known heroes. Despite being a huge part of the Justice League, Aquaman is frequently the butt of the joke as a lackluster hero. With his rippling abs and macho approach, Jason Momoa is set to make a splash in the box office with Wan's film in October 2018. With #WarnerBros coming under increasing criticism for its films, the likes of Wonder Woman and Aquaman could be sink or swim for the DCEU.

(Source: The Hollywood Reporter)