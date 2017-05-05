Terminator 2 was probably one of the most anticipated film sequels in years when it first bowed in 1991, seven years after the original Terminator. Set 11 years after the original, the film featured some of the most intense action sequences for films of the era, and raked in just over a half-billion in worldwide sales. Now, a whole new generation can embrace the intensity that was the Terminator of the 1980s and 1990s, thanks to the 3D re-release of #Terminator2.

James Cameron seems eager to start seeing some of his biggest hits from his film library taking new generations by storm. He last saw one of his former hits hit the big screen once more when Titanic once again sailed out in 2012 to rave reviews.

Cameron Is Bringing Out The Big Guns

Terminator 2 brought people back to the high-stakes world of the Terminator, played with serious humor by #ArnoldSchwarzenegger, this time in a wicked switch from his deadly serious portrayal from 1984's #Terminator. It's quite probably one of Schwarzenegger's most enjoyable performances, and that's saying something, since Schwarzenegger has been in at least 48 films to date.

Sarah Connor, played by a very buff Linda Hamilton — who was at that point romantically involved with James Cameron — had undergone intense physical training to indicate how dramatically the character had changed since her days of relative innocence in the original Terminator film.

Where Terminator was about the dangers humanity was facing, T2 was so appealing because it focused more on relationships between the characters, particularly between how Sarah Connor needed to grow and learn to trust this seemingly new Terminator when she remembered the Terminator that had so relentlessly hunted her 11 years earlier, with no time for social niceties like trying to tolerate a teenage boy.

It's the humor between John Connor (Edward Furlong) and the Terminator that is so striking in this film. The boy realizes very quickly that this returned Terminator will do his bidding and much of the humor comes from the moments that develop between the two. These are also some of the most touching moments.

'Terminator 2: Judgement Day' [Credit: TriStar Pictures]

While Edward Furlong has not been heard from much since those early Terminator 2 days — the film was actually his breakthrough performance — his performance in T2 is also extremely gripping, largely because he is involved in a good many of the film's key action sequences.

Final Thoughts

Regardless, the re-release of Terminator 2 as a 3D film means a whole lot of excitement is already starting to build for fans of the Terminator franchise, with many still citing T2 as one of the best science fiction films to date. However, there's something equally interesting about the re-release beyond the 3D revamp — color will also be redone in a stunning 4K, which has brightened much of the imagery in the film considerably, making things seem a lot brighter when compared to its original release.

The re-release of Terminator 2 is slated for August 25 this year, and should result in high box office numbers — if the original film's success is anything to go by. Here's the new trailer below:

What do you think of the 3D re-release of Terminator 2?