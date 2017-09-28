Much to the excitement of T-800 fans, the sixth Terminator film has just been confirmed for a July 26, 2019 release date. Produced by director James Cameron and directed by Deadpool's Tim Miller, the film features the return of original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (the T-800) and Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor). So, the currently untitled Terminator 6 is gearing up to be the movie that fans have been waiting for ever since Terminator 2: Judgment Day was released in 1991, but its plot remains a mystery. Thankfully, Cameron recently revealed a hint at what's to come – and it's sure to excite fans who have become disillusioned by the franchise's direction in recent years.

The Terminator Timeline Is About To Get Back On Track

'The Terminator' [Credit: Orion Pictures]

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, legendary filmmaker #JamesCameron talked about handing over a franchise he defined to another director and where he intends to take the Terminator narrative for the sixth installment.

"This is a continuation of the story from 'Terminator' and 'Terminator 2.' And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim Miller] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century.”

Cameron's decision to separate his Terminator films from the sequels should come as no surprise, given the return of the original #SarahConnor, Linda Hamilton, who died before the events of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines. However, his recent interview with THR further solidified the creative shift happening behind the scenes of the Terminator franchise.

For some fans, Terminator was perfectly concluded with the landmark sequel, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. However, since Cameron wasn't able to secure the rights until just recently, the Terminator franchise continued. Unfortunately, the subsequent sequels and The Sarah Conner Chronicles nullified the sacrifices made in Judgment Day, turning the war against #SkyNet into a repetitive eventuality. It also didn't help that each sequel was made by a new set of filmmakers, further muddling the series' overall continuity.

This also confirms that any plans that were meant to continue Terminator Genisys have been abandoned. Recently, it was reported that the planned Genisys franchise was terminated after the filmmakers and #ArnoldSchwarzenegger lost interest in the project, following the movie's negative reception and low box office returns. Miller then continued Cameron's statements, and doubled down on their desire to turn the next Terminator into a reflection of today's technologically advanced age.

"The [first] films are more relevant today than they were when he made them. A lot of it seems like prognostication because it's coming to be — the world we live in right now."

The first two Terminator movies were praised not just for being great action movies, but also for providing relevant social commentary through science fiction. Cameron's Terminator movies were undeniably products of their time, and could be viewed as his reaction to the seemingly endless arms race during the height of the Cold War.

While there may be some parallels between the '80s that Cameron saw and today, the technophobia of the modern times is a completely different beast altogether. This will give Terminator 6 new material to play with while sticking to its roots, guaranteeing audiences another action packed and socially relevant installment.

