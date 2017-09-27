The Terminator franchise hit a major speed bump in 2015 with the release of Terminator: Genisys. The movie was critically panned and it didn't fare much better financially, with $440 million in global earnings on a reported $155 million budget, plus a marketing budget that at least equaled if not doubled it. Now, James Cameron is trying to make things right for the franchise with Terminator 6. While there hasn't been much hype around the project, people are still interested to see how the movie will turn out. Fans' interest has grown thanks to Deadpool's Tim Miller being at the helm and Arnold Schwarzenegger back in the role that made him an international superstar.

Fortunately for all of you diehard Arnie fans out there, we just learned when we'll get to see the new chapter in the time-traveling franchise. #Paramount has announced the official release date for Terminator 6: July 26, 2019.

From what we've been hearing in regard to who would be in charge of continuing the Terminator story after the Genisys debacle, #JamesCameron had been waiting for the franchise's rights to go back to him after he sold them to direct the first to films. Taking that into account, it's probably this is a story that's been in development for a long time, at least in Cameron's head.

What Should We Expect To See In The Film?

Details on the story have been scarce, but we do have a vague idea of where the film could go. First of all, #LindaHamilton will return as an older Sarah Connor. This may sound a bit conflicting seeing how her character died offscreen during Rise of the Machines, but rest assured that the actress' return won't be a plot hole.

Instead, this sixth installment will ignore Terminator 3, Salvation and Genisys, and will serve as a direct sequel to Rise of the Machines. As Cameron explained during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

"This is a continuation of the story from 'Terminator 1' and 'Terminator 2.' And we’re pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse. This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century."

That means that #SarahConnor never actually died, and instead continued her life after the tear-jerking lava thumbs up at the end of Terminator 2. As for what awaits Arnie's weirdly charming character, the Terminator, we also have some answers.

[Credit: TriStar Pictures]

During another interview with THR, Cameron revealed that the #Terminator would face the same problem he did during Genisys: Aging human flesh. According to the director, this will be a point of evolution and growth for the character:

"Obviously he's one that’s been in action and operation for a long time. And that’s all I want to say about the actual story part of it. But it's actually quite intrinsic to the story, that he's subject to the frailties of the flesh."

Putting The Excitement Aside, Will The Movie Be Able To Succeed?

During that same interview with THR, Cameron revealed he envisioned #Terminator6 as the start of a new trilogy, and that he had assembled a writers' room to make it a reality. As exciting as that may sound for longtime fans, it's important to ask the question of whether the franchise has a leg to stand on. I know, I know, most of you probably have your pitchforks ready, but we need to consider the fact that the saga's time may have passed.

The Terminator franchise has been a staples in our pop culture since the first film hit theaters in the '80s, but it's become a little stale in recent years. Cracks started to show in 2009, when #TerminatorSalvation was released. On a whopping budget of $200 million, the film only earned $371 million worldwide. That may sound great, but it probably wasn't enough for the studio to break even, considering marketing costs and the share that goes to movie theaters.

Then there was the aforementioned failure of Genisys. While it earned $69 million more than its predecessor, the difference between them is too small. As sad as it may be to accept, those are pretty good indications of the fact that audiences are just not as interested in Sarah and John Connor's tale anymore.

I'm not saying that it's impossible for the series to thrive once again as it did so many years ago. But with two subsequent financial disappointments, the odds are probably stacked against #ArnoldSchwarzenegger's next venture as the Terminator. For the sake of longtime followers of the saga, hopefully Terminator 6 manages to find its audience.

How do you feel about Terminator 6 finally having a release date? Do you think the sequel is necessary? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: Collider, The Hollywood Reporter, THR 2]