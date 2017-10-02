One of the most elusive movies in the history of filmmaking is Terry Gilliam's adaptation of Don Quixote's epic adventures and general foolery, which is based on Miguel de Cervantes' famed series of novels. Gilliam's adaptation, titled The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, began production as far back as 1998, but it's only now that the movie has seen genuine progress. After eight failed attempts to direct the movie over the span of nearly two decades, Gilliam's cinematic trip to La Mancha may finally hit the big screens on a date that's closer than anyone could have expected.

The French website AlloCine recently tweeted that The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has a tentative release in May of 2018. The movie will initially open in France, and there's currently no word on the film's international opening. Check out the Tweet below.

The Road To La Mancha: Gilliam's Long Quest To Film Don Quixote

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has become one of the most famous examples of a turbulent film production. During its original shoot from 1998 to 2000, the production met a string of unfortunate circumstances that ultimately halted shooting. Everything from ruined equipment and a devastating flash flood to a severe spinal injury suffered by Jean Rochefort meant that the film never came to fruition. However, the footage that remains was was re-purposed for the documentary Lost in La Mancha, which chronicles Gilliam's attempt to make "a film that didn't want to be made."

In 2005, the 12 Monkeys director then lost the rights to his script. Following a long and complex legal battle, Gilliam ultimately regained legal ownership of The Man Who Killed Don Quxiote in 2009 and rewrote the story before filming stopped due to a lack of financial support.

Gilliam seemingly got his wish in 2015, when Amazon stepped in and offered to fund the film and release it theatrically. However, filming was delayed one last time when a producer failed to acquire funds, leading Gilliam to defiantly say that he will make his Don Quixote movie no matter what.

I had this producer, a Portuguese chap, who claimed he’d get all the money together in time. And a few weeks ago, he proved that he didn’t have the money. So we are still marching forward. It is not dead. I will be dead before the film is.

Filming finally started in March of this year, and ended in June. After more than two decades, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is now a different movie altogether, thanks to a rewritten story and a brand new cast. Now set in modern times, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote follows commercial director Toby Grisoni (Adam Driver) when he finds his old student film about Don Quixote's (Jonathan Pryce) tales. When he visits the old film's set, Grisoni finds himself trapped in a surreal adventure where the line between reality and fiction blurs, and he's able to meet Quixote in person. The Man Who Killed Don Quixote also stars Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace) and Stellan Skarsgård (Thor).

In true Don Quixote fashion, Gilliam's final efforts to direct the film met some bad luck. When filming in Portugal, Gilliam and his crew were accused of damaging historical landmarks – including the Convent of Christ in Tomar, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The director has since denied these claims, and his latest film was later cleared of all charges after a thorough investigation.

