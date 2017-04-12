In a surprise announcement, Josh Brolin has been announced to have landed the role of Cable in next year's #Deadpool2. The casting of Brolin comes as a surprise because of his current role in the MCU as one of Marvel's most infamous villains: Thanos.

Josh Brolin Is Already Set To Play Thanos In 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Brolin will portray the Mad Titan in next year's #AvengersInfinityWar and might show up in the untitled Avengers 4 but he may not be in the MCU for too much longer after that.

Considering that Brolin has now been cast as Cable, a role that'll require him to be present for four films, according to his contract, including Deadpool 2 and most likely Deadpool 3 and X-Force, he's made a major commitment to playing a pivotal character in the X-Men Cinematic Universe which presents a dilemma with his current status as Thanos in the MCU.

Since #JoshBrolin is still working on his contract with Marvel, the studio likely doesn't have an issue with Brolin playing a different character since his role as Thanos is probably going to end soon. But before that happens, Josh Brolin has a major part to play as Thanos in Infinity War.

When Brolin steps into the spotlight in Avengers: Infinity War, he will present the Avengers with the biggest obstacle they've faced yet. And when he does, an epic battle between Thanos' team of the Black Order and the Avengers will ensue in what can only be described as the biggest action sequence we're likely to ever see in the MCU.

Should We Expect Thanos To Meet His End In 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Still, we should expect the fight to end in the Avengers' favor seeing as how we can safely conclude that Thanos will be defeated in Avengers: Infinity War. Thanos' defeat during the #InfinityWar would draw a close to Brolin's role as the character, leaving him open to become Cable in next year's Deadpool 2, as well as the proceeding films.

As for how Thanos' defeat might take place is still to be seen but we shouldn't expect the Avengers or the Guardians to show any mercy to Thanos, meaning one of Earth's mightiest heroes will likely take Thanos's life in the end--unless the Infinity Gauntlet comes into play.

If we account for the limitless power of the Infinity Gauntlet, it may be the only thing that can stop Thanos. In the comics, we've seen that it took the Avengers quite a few clever tactics just to wrestle the gauntlet from Thanos because of its immense power. The only way for the #MCU's version of Thanos to be defeated is for the gauntlet to be taken off his hand and used against him. In that scenario, whoever takes the gauntlet from Thanos will likely blast him into a million tiny bits.

In the comics, it was Adam Warlock who used the gauntlet to transmute Thanos' body into granite, which ultimately disintegrated Thanos' body. The same could believably take place, if Adam Warlock joins the MCU. But, any character possessing the Infinity Gauntlet could use it in a similar fashion.

In another series of comics involving Thanos, his defeat came at the hands of Drax who plunged his arm right through Thanos' chest to remove his heart.

Will The Infinity Gauntlet Be Responsible For Sending Brolin Off And Into The X-Men Cinematic Universe?

In a different turn of events, there's also a chance the Infinity Gauntlet will be used to alter reality itself, ejecting Thanos from the entire universe. In that scenario, Thanos could become someone entirely different in a parallel universe, perhaps even Cable.

Okay, okay, I jest. Regardless, Brolin's new role as Cable likely means his part as Thanos in the MCU is coming to an end. We don't know with certainty that he'll be killed off in Avengers: Infinity War but to prevent any confusion amongst fans, Marvel and Fox have probably set up a death scene to close out Brolin's role as Thanos, allowing him to portray Cable in the #XMen universe without any confusion.

What do you think of Brolin's dual casting as Cable and Thanos? Confusing or not? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below?

Avengers: Infinity War premieres May 4, 2018.

Josh Brolin will make his debut appearance as Cable in Deadpool 2 later that year.