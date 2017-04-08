Avengers: Infinity War has already begun production, and fans are impatiently waiting for footage or photos from the film. Thanks to some eagle-eyed onlookers, we have already learned that the Mad Titan Thanos is most likely bringing the Black Order along on his death march, and our MCU heroes are in for some serious trouble.

So far, we know very little about the #MCU version of #Thanos, except for what we have learned from Guardians of the Galaxy and the promotional video Marvel released for Phase 3 of the MCU. What we have surmised so far though is that Thanos does not possess all the Infinity Stones yet, and is going to tear through the #Marvel Universe to get them.

Will the Mad Titan collect all six Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War? Actor #JoshBrolin has hinted that Thanos may finally succeed in his quest.

Josh Brolin Teases Thanos On Instagram

Josh Brolin recently teased Marvel fans on Instagram with this adorable 8-bit rendering of Thanos, complete with all six Infinity Stones. This is most likely a playful post meant to keep fans hyped, but these posts usually prompt speculation about upcoming projects, and in this case, it's the appearance of the sixth and final Infinity Stone: The Soul Stone.

From right to left in this 8-bit image you have the Time Stone (The Eye of Agamotto), The Reality Stone (The Aether), The Mind Stone (Loki’s Scepter), The Space Stone (The Tesseract), The Power Stone (The Orb), and the yet-to-be found Soul Stone. We know from the end credits stinger attached to Avengers: Age of Ultron that Thanos already has an Infinity Gauntlet, and he is going after the #InfinityStones on his own — likely with the help of the #BlackOrder.

When Will We See The Soul Stone?

Thor: The Dark World [Credit: Marvel Studios]

As of now, there is a ton of fan speculation as to where the #SoulStone is, and the odds are that this will be revealed between now and Infinity War. The other MCU films slated to be released before #AvengersInfinityWar are: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther.

Out of those four films, Thor: Ragnarok seems the most likely candidate, given the film's cosmic nature, and the fact that the upcoming sequel will explore new planets. It is possible that we have already seen the Soul Stone in the Thor trilogy before, suggesting that someone like Heimdall could be wielding it to see every living soul in the realm.

We can speculate about the Soul Stone's location until we are blue in the face, but have faith that the final reveal will be an unforgettavle moment in the history of the MCU. Josh Brolin’s Instagram tease was designed to prompt further speculation, and it did the job quite well.

We can’t wait to see Josh Brolin wreck-shop as Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but until then, keep your eyes peeled for the Soul Stone in the next MCU movies that will be released first, including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which hits theaters on May 5, 2017.

Sound off! When do you think we will see the Soul Stone in the MCU? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below!