The Avengers have battled an alien army in a city-wide invasion, taken on super advanced artificial intelligence, and they've even fought amongst themselves. But none of those challenges compare to what's to come in Avengers: Infinity War. Next year, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be taking on the Mad Titan, Thanos himself. The baddie's had quite a few movies to set him up in the past few years, but despite that, this much is true: There's not much we know about him in the two-part epic.

Granted, we know he'll be searching for the #InfinityStones (and that he'll probably find them) and that he has an army to aid him in his quest, but there's not really much more information about him. Fortunately, that changes today, because may have discovered an interesting tidbit about the villain: He could be sporting a completely different look in Infinity War.

D23 just kicked off, and as we've come to expect, the event shows off details from upcoming Disney films. Daily Superhero shared a snap of a statue of Thanos in the #InfinityWar display on the show floor. To our surprise, the Mad Titan is sporting a completely different look than what we've grown accustomed to over the last five years. I guess even bad guys need a costume change once in a while.

Check it out:

Those are some enormous biceps. Seems like all of those years of sitting on that comfy floating throne worked wonders for the Mad Titan's physique.

This image caught me a bit off-guard, because in the movies we've only ever seen the Mad Titan clad in decorative armor, and we weren't expecting him to have a new fashion choice.

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

I'm curious to know the explanation behind this new armor. Ultimately yes, it's just a new outfit, but why is he wearing it? Is that his version of a casual vest for traveling through space, committing murder? Or did he take off his armor to be more agile when beating up the Avengers? Considering his threatening pose in the statue, I'd go for the latter option. It definitely looks like a more utilitarian, military sort of costume—perfect for battle.

I'm speculating here, but there's been some worry about #Thanos not being an interesting or intimidating villain. If he's willing to go toe-to-toe with the most powerful heroes our fair universe has to offer, as unprotected as he's shown in the statue... well, Earth is in serious trouble. (Not to mention that he's willing to make bold outfit choices.)

Mysteries about Thanos will be answered in ten months, when Infinity War comes around on May 4, 2018.

What do you think about this intimidating new look for Thanos? Let me know in the comments!