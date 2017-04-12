A new exhibition about DC Comics titled "The Art of DC" has just opened, giving fans a closer look at the artistic talent behind the DC universe. The exhibit contains plenty of concept arts from #DC movies, as well as costumes used by the actors, original pages from various comics and much, much more. For DC fans, it's a goldmine. You can spend hours looking at what they've put together for this exhibition.

However, to check out this exhibition, you'll need to take a trip to Paris, France. This is obviously a shame for those living outside of Europe, but don't worry because I'm here to give you an inside look at what the exhibition has to offer, ensuring no DC fan misses out on this fantastic exhibit.

"The Art of DC" is divided into three sections: #Superman, #Batman, #WonderWoman.

'Batman v Superman' [Credit: Warner Bros]

These are then divided into smaller sections for the characters' various cinematic universes. So, let's start with everybody's favorite Kryptonian.

Superman: The First Superhero

Superman costume from the 1978 movie. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

The exhibition opens with a timeline of DC Comics, reminding us when famous #superheroes or villains from the franchise were created, as well as where they first appeared.

It made perfect sense to start with Superman, the very first superhero. You enter the room displaying costumes used for the 1978 Superman movie, both his Clark Kent outfit and his Superman costume. There's concept art and storyboards of some scenes from the movie, as well as artwork from Superman: The Animated Series.

'Superman: The Animated Series' [Credit: Warner Bros]

Being able to see the first models they did for the series was a great experience. In the same room, you can see the costume from Superman Returns and miniatures of the Kent's farm and the Daily Planet.

Seeing the various Superman costumes one after the other gives a nice view of the evolution of the character's look; from something quite simple to something more sophisticated and in harmony with the times.

Henry Cavill's 'Man Of Steel': It's Not An 'S'!

'Man Of Steel' costume. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

The centerpiece of the Superman section was the #DCEU Superman, showing the costumes used for Man Of Steel and #BatmanVSuperman and accompanying concept art.

Batman v Superman. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

I love when fans get a behind the scenes look at our favorite movies. There's so much work done by talented people to enjoy. As well as being beautiful, this can also give you a look at how different a scene could have been, or how the story developed from an earlier stage.

Next up was the section devoted to the caped crusader.

Batman: The Dark Knight

'Batman The Killing Joke' Graphic Novel. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

This section is divided in four parts: Tim Burton's Batman movies, Schumacher's Batman, Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy and the DCEU.

Tim Burton's 'Batman'

Batman (1989). [Credit: Thomas Storai]

The Tim Burton section featured the classic costume of Nicholson's Joker, DeVito's Penguin and Pfeiffer's Catwoman, along with Keaton's Batman. Burton's Batman movie was how I first got to know and love the character before reading the comics, so it was a great experience to see these in person. This universe was a perfect fit for Burton and his trademark tone: dark and gritty, with a lot of personality.

Seeing these costumes was unreal. They all have huge inspirations from the comics, and were a great fit for their time.

There's also plenty of concept art featuring Gotham City. Tim Burton created my favorite version of Gotham City by far; it really feels like Gotham — a dark and dangerous town.

'Batman' (1989) concept art. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

This was a totally different kind of concept art to the ones seen in the Superman section. They felt more like sketches, but were just as beautiful to look at!

The Burton section also contains pages from old comics, including #TheKillingJoke, and sketches and concept art from the Batman Animated Series. This proved to be one of the strengths of this exhibition. It doesn't just gather costumes and concept art from the movies, but also brings elements from all DC Comics mediums, including animation and comic books. Whatever medium you most enjoy, there will be something that interests you.

Schumacher's Batman

Batman and Robin. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

While I try to forget about these movies, it's worth noting that fans of Schumacher's Batman can also get a glimpse of the costumes used by George Clooney and his supporting cast.

The Nolanverse

The Dark Knight. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy was a big feature of the Batman section, with two full rooms dedicated to it. In these rooms, you can find two Batman costumes, the first from Batman Begins and then The Dark Knight's popular Batsuit. Bane's costume can also be seen, along with the Joker's suit and the clown masks used at the beginning of #TheDarkKnight.

The Dark Knight Rises. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

Like the space for Superman Returns, there are some miniatures that were used in The Dark Knight Rises. The first one is the prison, in which Ra's Al Ghul's daughter was born. The second is a street in Gotham, and the last is a miniature Batmobile.

The DCEU

Batman v Superman. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

As a huge fan of the DCEU, this part was by far my favorite! When you look at these costumes, you can see that they are a perfect fit for our time. They are totally different from Burton's costumes from 20 years ago. The world has changed and superheroes movies have to adapt to reflect that. The DCEU costumes have a modernized style but they also keep a comic book inspiration.

'Batman v Superman' concept art. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

There was plenty of concept art showing scenes that didn't end up in the movie, and the image above is a perfect example. It comes from Batman v Superman and shows us Wayne Manor before it was destroyed. I would have loved to have seen this in the movie, and should be used in the future if we ever get to see Bruce rebuild the Manor. We never know what the future holds!

Suicide Squad. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

#SuicideSquad has a small room featuring Harley's costume, the Joker's guns, and some great concept art. It also showcased costumes that weren't used for the different characters. For the Joker, they kept the trench coat seen in the film, but he has a purple shirt. The final costumes are definitely better than what these concept arts showed, so they must have taken the best of the selection available to them.

Wonder Woman, We're Ready For You

Wonder Woman. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

The last section is purely for the DCEU fans. It is dedicated to the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, with the exception of two costumes worn by Lynda Carter.

Wonder Woman. [Credit: Thomas Storai]

The best part of Wonder Woman's room was the never-seen-before concept art from the upcoming movie, giving us an exclusive look at what we'll see this June. There are different concept artworks of the Amazons including General Antiope and Queen Hippolyta. Themyscira looks like something out of Lord of the Rings and feels a lot like Rivendell. The concept art includes scenes in Diana's bedroom, scenes in London, a battle between the Amazons and the humans and Steve Trevor's costume.

The exhibition ends with a room with comic pages of different characters like Flash, Green Lantern and a concept art from the #JusticeLeague movie.

"The Art of DC" is the perfect exhibition for DC fans. It gives us an inside look at the making of the movies and the costumes of fan favorite characters but also features some original comics pages. For those of you who are lucky to be in Paris, it's opened until September, so go to the exhibition — you won't regret it.

After looking through all the photos, which part of the exhibit do you like best?

You can get your tickets directly on the Musée de L'Art Ludique website.