The Babadook has really been on a journey of self-discovery this year. Lurching from a child terrorizing, worm-guzzling monster to an unlikely LGBT icon, these surreal transitions made it obvious that The Babadook's final form would be something truly spectacular.

Of course, humans being humans, this evolutional journey has resulted in the monster being transformed into a giant dong that is, arguably, even more horrific than the original incarnation.

The aptly named BabaDong has been created by a Los Angeles based special effects artist going by the name of Billy Raygun, but he needs your help to bring his orifice-exploring offspring to life via Indiegogo.

Although the idea might seem ridiculous, Billy Raygun is adamant that he is totally serious about producing the $60 BabaDong. The catch is, he needs a whopping $15,000 to bring his dream to life because, in his own words:

"It's a ton of work to produce a product like this. I love this idea, but the last thing I want to do is make a bunch of dildos that no one wants..."

In honor of #theBabadook's LGBT identity — which might as well be cannon now thanks to the people of the internet's uproarious response to the Netflix gaffe — 10 percent of the proceeds will also go to a charity supporting young people struggling with their sexuality:

"The Charity I've chosen to donate a portion of the proceeds to is The Lambert House. Growing up I've experienced firsthand the hate and intolerance that people are capable of. It's easy for a young mind to be convinced to hate themselves for who they are. I believe that no one should ever have to feel like that. The world is a beautiful place filled with amazing people who will love you for who you are. All you have to do is find them. Among many other things the Lambert house is there to help find those people."

Oh, and to answer those questions your "friend" has about the BabaDong, it's 7.5 inches long and yes, it is dishwasher safe!

If those vital statistics are tempting enough to make you want to make this dormant dong spring into life, make sure you chuck some pennies into the Indiegogo campaign.

If you thought the Babadook was the only undead creature to get its very own dong on the market, I regret to tell you that there are other monster peens out there — for example, there's this sparkling Twilight wang, waiting to spook up your sex life. Horror movies suddenly don't seem all that scary, huh?

Go on, admit it, would you use the BabaDong?

