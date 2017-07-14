Director Matt Reeves won't have long to celebrate the release of War for the Planet of the Apes, with work already having started on rejuvenating Batman's image after the debacle that was BvS.

Variety caused quite the stir when they recently reported that Reeves has tossed out Affleck's initial script for The Batman, stating that “It’s a new story, it’s starting again. I’m excited about it.” However, tucked beneath that Ben-snuffing bombshell, the outlet also confirmed the movie is projected for a 2019 release date. Here's where that fits in with #DC's other upcoming projects:

Justice League (2017)

(2017) Aquaman (2018)

(2018) Shazam (2019)

(2019) Cyborg (2020)

So that places The Batman some time after James Wan's Aquaman and likely just before Justice League Part Two, barring any further production quibbles.

[Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures]

Reeves only recently stepped in to replace Affleck as director, who said he wasn't up to the multi-tasking required. Two identities is enough for one man, apparently:

"Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require."

The script will be re-written in line with Reeves's distinct vision for the movie, which is said to focus on the Dark Knight's detective skills with noir-influenced stylistic trappings. According to Reeves:

“There’s a chance to do an almost noir-driven detective version of Batman that is point-of-view driven in a very, very powerful way, that will hopefully connect you to what’s going on inside of his head and inside of his heart.”

Expect more info from this year's San Diego Comic Con, which kicks off on July 20.

Are you worried about 'The Batman's rocky start?

(Source: Variety)