Things don't seem to be going too well for the stars of The Big Bang Theory this week. First, Johnny Galecki — who plays Leonard Hofstadter in the popular CBS comedy series — lost his California ranch in a massive fire on Monday. Now, Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, has revealed that she will not be able to speak for a month. The actress has ensured fans that, despite her condition, she will still be able to continue to post videos on Instagram and YouTube.

On Wednesday, Bialik shared a picture of herself at an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor's office, with a caption that reads:

Here's a pic of me waiting for a check up from my ENT. Can’t speak for a month.

She Can Still Make Videos While Voiceless

Losing her voice didn't prevent the award-winning actress from making a video to provide her 2.1 million followers on Instagram (and 579K on Twitter) with details on why she can't speak.

The former Blossom star later posted an Instagram Live video that was filmed and narrated by her older son, Miles. As Bialik gestured to the camera, Miles was heard off-camera:

“This is my son, Miles, talking. Hi, I sprained my vocal chords and I can’t speak — it really sucks... (But) we will have special voiceless videos coming up starting by tomorrow!... Tune in and subscribe to my YouTube channel!

You can watch the Instagram Live video here:

Will Bailik Recover In Time For The Big Bang Theory Season 11

Bailik's month-long vocal rest is not expected to affect any of her projects, including #TheBigBangTheory, her rep told Entertainment Weekly. Production for Season 11 of the acclaimed sitcom is expected to start in August, so the actress should recover in time for filming.

Last month, in an interview with People about her new book, Girling Up: How to Be Strong, Smart and Spectacular, Bailik revealed how close she and her Big Bang Theory co-stars are:

“I’m happy to report that we have a very cohesive cast and we all know that our strength is together. We all really love each other, we love going to work and we’re very excited to do two more seasons.”

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 will return on Monday, Sept 25 on CBS.

