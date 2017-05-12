(WARNING: This article contains spoilers ahead for The Big Bang Theory Season 10.)

The tenth season of the endlessly popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory has been filled with surprises and major events in the characters' lives, ranging from working with the military to Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Howard (Simon Helberg) having a baby.

After Amy (Mayim Bialik) left for Princeton to teach for three months, Sheldon (#JimParsons) was reunited with devoted fan Ramona Nowitzki (Riki Lindhome) after she began conducting research at their university. Despite warnings from literally everyone else, Sheldon was ambushed by a kiss from Ramona, who confirmed she wanted a romantic relationship with the eccentric lead nerd.

Without responding, Sheldon left from his office, got in a taxi, got on a flight and showed up outside Amy's door in the middle of the night, down on one knee with a ring stretched out in his arms, asking for Amy's hand in marriage. But before we are treated to an answer — or even a reaction from Amy — the camera cuts to black, leaving audiences with a shocking cliffhanger of Amy's response and where they are going from there.

The finale shocker sent fans into a frenzy on social media, some demanding an answer from Amy and others just simply happy about Sheldon's decision to finally do what he should've done a long time ago. What audiences don't realize, however, is that the writes were totally afraid that they made a mistake in how they had Sheldon propose to Amy. Showrunner Steve Molaro said to The Hollywood Reporter:

"We weren't sure how we were going to feel about that montage. We put it in the script and sometimes you think something is a good idea in the writers' room and then you see it on its feet and think, 'What have we done?!'"

The montage of Sheldon's journey certainly stood out from the rest of the episode, in which there was no music featured, only Sheldon traveling from location to location. While Molaro was worried about audiences finding the montage boring, he and the writers found it played perfectly when they went back and watched it.

"We looked at it in editing and made the decision to not put any music over it and let it play out in this weird silence where you go on this journey and it's interesting to watch him and try to figure out what exactly is happening here."

Clearly, this plan paid off well, as audiences fell in love with the sequence and the end result of Sheldon finally popping the question to Amy. However, now that the season is over, fans will have to wait a few months before they are treated to Amy's answer.

