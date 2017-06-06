Making The Book of Henry was a long process. Written way back in 1998, it took director Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World) to surge unto active development. Now it's on track to be released this month.

The film boasts a stellar cast including #NaomiWatts, #JaedenLieberher (Midnight Special, It), Jacob Tremblay (The Room), Maddie Ziegler (Dance Moms) and Dean Norris. The story revolves around a single mother named Susan, (Watts) who's trying to raise his gifted son, Henry (Lieberher). When Henry notices his classmate Christina is in trouble at home, he devises a plan to help her, and his mother is compelled to go along.

It's a promising project, and now we have a clip from the film focusing on Naomi Watts and Jaeden Lieberher's mother-son dynamic. Check it out:

You can instantly see the chemistry between Watts and Lieberher, seemingly developed from a familiar off-screen relationship. During an interview with Moviefone, the young actor revealed Watts became a mentor for him:

"I paid attention to how she worked and how she acted, because when you're working with someone like that it's easy to learn a lot. She doesn't just use her words when she's acting, she uses her whole body. I think I learned a lot from her."

It's worth pointing out this isn't the first time Lieberher has played a gifted child. He also portrayed a super-powered and highly intelligent character in Midnight Special. Well, as it turns out this string of similar roles is not a coincidence. Lieberher enjoys getting into the mindset of that type of character:

"It's pretty cool playing someone that is not exactly normal. It's pretty fun playing those types of characters, you get to play around with their personalities and develop who they are."

This film has had a very peculiar marketing approach with its trailers in that it's hard to pinpoint what exactly the story is about. So if the brief summary above isn't enough and you want to get a better idea of the plot, take a look at the synopsis:

"Sometimes things are not always what they seem, especially in the small suburban town where the Carpenter family lives. Single suburban mother Susan Carpenter (Naomi Watts) works as a waitress at a diner, alongside feisty family friend Sheila (Sarah Silverman). Her younger son Peter (Jacob Tremblay) is a playful 8-year-old. Taking care of everyone and everything in his own unique way is Susan’s older son Henry (Jaeden Lieberher), age 11. Protector to his adoring younger brother and tireless supporter of his often self-doubting mother – and, through investments, of the family as a whole – Henry blazes through the days like a comet. Susan discovers that the family next door, which includes Henry’s kind classmate Christina (Maddie Ziegler), has a dangerous secret – and that Henry has devised a surprising plan to help. As his brainstormed rescue plan for Christina takes shape in thrilling ways, Susan finds herself at the center of it."

If you want to check it out for yourself, #TheBookOfHenry will hit select theaters on June 16, 2017.

