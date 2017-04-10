Proving he's not just an adorable face, DreamWork's The Boss Baby continues to do good business at the box office this week, once again beating out all other films to bring in an impressive $26.3 million over its second weekend.

DreamWork's new favorite child has once again bested Disney's live-action #BeautyandtheBeast, which claimed second spot at the box office with an impressive $25 million. This brings the Emma Watson-led film to a worldwide take of $977.4 million — $432.3 million of that domestically — meaning it's well on track to become the first film to break the $1 billion barrier for 2017.

Meanwhile Smurfs: The Lost Village collected $14 million, the Zach-Braff directed heist comedy, Going in Style managed $12.5 million and rounding up the top five was Paramount Picture's Ghost in the Shell with $7.4 million.

Outside of the top of the box office, Anne Hathaway comedy Colossal has made an impressive debut. Across four locations, the Nacho Vigalondo film managed the highest per-theatre take of the week with a total of $126,809, or $31,452 per theater. #Colossal has been much anticipated since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, praised by critics for its original idea and kooky take on the average Kaiju movie.

Japanese animated film Your Name also continues its domination, taking a further $1.6 million after opening across 303 domestic theaters on Friday. The film has so far made over $328 million worldwide, making it the highest grossing anime film worldwide and the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in its native Japan.

Your Name [Credit: CoMix Wave FIlms/Toho]

With #TheFateoftheFurious heading for release on April 14 — the eighth in the Fast and Furious franchise — it seems destined to speed into first place at the box office. However, all eyes will be on whether or not it can replicate the same financial success as the seventh film, which had a $147 million opening weekend and total worldwide take of $1.5 billion.

Source: Box Office Mojo, EW