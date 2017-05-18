Last year, it was announced that the '90s cult hit #TheCraft would be getting a reboot. Ever since then, news on the supernatural reboot's progress has been scarce. Outside of the fact that it was being made, no one knew what The Craft reboot would entail or what progress the filmmakers had made since announcing the project. However, we now know that The Craft's reboot is on its way, and will get a rewrite from 10 Cloverfield Lane's Daniel Casey, implying that we might see the retelling of The Craft sooner rather than later.

The New Witching Hour With Leigh Janiak

Indie director Leigh Janiak (Honeymoon) and her team recently finished writing their take on The Craft, and Columbia Pictures has now brought in Daniel Casey to finalize the script. Casey made a name for himself thanks to his rewrite of 10 Cloverfield Lane, and has since become one of Hollywood's go-to writers.

The reboot of The Craft is expected to continue the themes of the first movie, with Janiak promising to focus on the occult and female empowerment - a pitch that convinced Columbia Pictures to give her creative control.

In case you're not familiar with the cult hit, The Craft centered on four high school girls who dabble in witchcraft and the occult. Naturally, they soon come face-to-face with the dangerous results of meddling with supernatural forces. The reboot reportedly takes place 20 years after the original's events, and will serve as a 'soft reboot', with the hopes of starting a possible franchise.

Here's what producer Douglas Wick had to say about how Janiak's plans to further explore the themes seen in the original '90s film:

“Here are some young women who once again discover the power of magic, and we explore their emotional lives, their wants, their fears, their longings, as they become empowered. So you know, the same way you use a war movie to explore the psyche of men, you get to create a heightened world to explore the psyche of these women. And so that seemed like an opportunity that was ripe and a way to make a movie that would be very much about now. And of course, part of that was just finding a talent that felt like enough of a real talent that you’d really be interested in her interpretation of this kind of story now, and of course Leigh is exactly that.”

Given the popularity of The Craft, not everyone is going to be satisfied with news of a reboot. Even one of the original movie's stars, Rachel True, who plays Rochelle in The Craft), voiced her concerns, saying that she would prefer a direct sequel that would see the teenage witches living as adults in modern day.

“I’m kind of over remakes in general, but I also want to be supportive. If they think it’s a good idea, Sony, to remake it, then they should, and it’ll probably be awesome. But I just feel like, why not do another witch movie? Like, I’d love to see what the girls are up to now that they’re women, because I think that women are super powerful as well. They’re in — we’re in our sexuality. We own it, as opposed to girls who are a little shy about it. So I would love to see what the same group of women are up to now.”

However, The Craft's director Andrew Fleming gave his support for the reboot. The Craft, like many '90s movies and cult classics in general, was lightning caught in a bottle that could be hard to replicate. But if the film is able to capture some of the original's magic, a new take on The Craft may rekindle interest in occult-themed movies and encourage more outlandish yet creative takes on high school life.

[Source: Screenrant]

What do you think of the reboot of 'The Craft?'